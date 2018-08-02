”A System That Hates Raila Ten Times Hates DP Ruto a Thousand Times”- Hon Njoroge

By Kiberenge Jnr.

A few weeks ago, the Chairman of the Kikuyu Council of elders Peter Munga openly asked Ruto to retire alongside Uhuru. He argued that Uhuru and Ruto contested in 2013 and 2017 on a joint ticket of ten years each and shared the government.

In the same week, Rt Hon Raila Odinga hosted a Delegation of former Mps from Mt Kenya region led by Kabando Wa Kabando and Jamlek Kamau at a closed door meeting in his Capital Hill office. The meeting between Rt Hon Raila and the former Mps threw the Ruto camp in to panic and an emergency crisis meeting for Kalenjin Mps was quickly convened at Weston Hotel the same evening just after the Capital Hill meeting.

About a week ago, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, openly lamented coming under pressure from some powerful shadowy agents working tirelessly to distance Mt Kenya region and precisely Kikuyus from Ruto’s ambition.

The most critical question any one may ask is ‘can the Kikuyu Council of Elders go against Uhuru’s wish?”. No one needs nuclear science to read between the lines and correctly predict the political matrix shaping towards 2022.

That William Ruto has been axed out of the equation is no longer a secret to all sundry. The panic is blatantly clear in Ruto’s camp who can no longer conceal the desperation and frustration. Infact, Senate Majority Leader has come out furiously foaming at the sides of his mouth, yelling and accusing some unseen elements in Statehouse keen on scuttling Ruto’s ambition.

I have always said here that a system that hates Raila ten times hates Ruto a thousand times. Time is slowly vindicating me. Ruto was so naive to mistake his dalliance with Uhuru as political partnership. He was only an asset as long as he could be used to make Uhuru the President. The partnership ended on November 28th 2017 when Uhuru took oath of office at Kasarani. Even in the build up to the swearing day, it was clear that the road map for Ruto’s exit had already been drawn and sealed. Gideon Moi was taxed with receiving foreign dignataries at JKIA in the company of Amina Mohammed.

The return of Raila Odinga into the centre of power politics through the handshake was very strategic and has remarkably freed Uhuru from the political debt captivity and given him some breathing space and the kind of leverage he needs to implement his legacy dreams, precisely the Big 4 Agenda and his succession.

The handshake exposed Ruto’s under belly and made him vulnerable and dispensable, particularly the stripping of the excessive Presidential powers he enjoyed since 2013 has taken away his perceived immunity against the war on corruption, leaving him exposed. The handshake to Ruto was like a saying in my luhya community ‘the strong wind that expose the ass of a chicken’.

To complicate matters for Ruto, hiding behind his rabid noisy dogs to scuttle and frustrate the war on corruption only gives veracity to the fears of majority of Kenyans- that indeed he has been enriching himself by looting public coffers. They say the guilty are always afraid.

Ruto was bound to be dumped from the onset. Ofcourse, any body in Uhuru’s shoes would not want to engage in a dangerous experiment and go down in history as having given Kenya to the dogs. First, Ruto was supposed to be a servant to the King, but he amassed excessive power, elevated himself higher and went to the extend of outshining the King in four years. Robert Green warns in his 48 Laws of Power that never outshine the King.

Secondly, the King watched in silence and shock as Ruto executed an abnormal insatiable greed of senseless looting spree, amassing wealth for himself, openly and shamelessly so to speak. Majority of Kenyans can only speculate about what Uhuru owns, but they can with confidence count everything that Ruto owns, how much it is worth and where it is located. Ruto has benefited from Uhuru’s Presidency more than Uhuru himself.

Thirdly, the King watched as Ruto demonstrated to what extend he could go in dealing with perceived enemies, particularly any one who would stand on his way, on any thing. To this end, the teargasing of school children of Langata Road Primary School was more shocking even to the worst of dictators in Africa and beyond.

The video went viral in international circles triggering massive outrage and exposing Kenya to international shame and ridicule.

Fourth and most important, Ruto made his ambition too large than any thing else in Kenya. As soon as the President took his oath of office at Kasarani, Ruto immediately embarked on aggressive campaigns for 2022, which he continues to camouflage as “initiating development projects”.

In addition, the chest thumbing, bragging, arrogance and outright blackmail openly displayed by Ruto and his camp has not gone down well with the President. It becomes more worse when the black mail trickles down to ordinary kikuyus living in Rift Valley. The mere thought of innocent Kenyans living like aliens whose visas are renewable at every election is something that should provoke the President into resisting to succumb and vexing his muscles to respond in kind, as early as practically possible rather than wait for 2022. The black mail has been employed as a tool in the war on corruption where Ruto’s allies have tagged the names of the President’s kins in the mess in a bid to frustrate and scuttle the war on corruption.

Ruto made his bed, let him lay on it while his hot air political balloon awaits it’s inevitable bust.