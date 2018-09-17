A Sad Letter To President UHURU KENYATTA

Dear Mr. President,

My name is Albert Nyakundi Amenya aka the Banana Peddler. I sell my bananas in the streets of Kisii Town.

Firstly, on behalf of my fellow Chinese people, I wish to congratulate our brother Eliud Kipchoge and Gladys Cherono for sweeping both the men and women marathon medals in Berlin and making our country proud. Celebrations are still ongoing in Shanghai. Secondly, thank you Kipchoge for breaking the world record. The Chinese family are happy for you.

Mkubwa, since you took over at the helm of affairs, our journey as a nation has been extremely rough and odious. But I remember well as we geared towards the 2013 elections period when you and other politicians were preparing for war, I caurioned Kenyans against electing you as their President but they wouldn’t listen.

I overstressed more than once that you were the most unqualified man to take over this country’s top job. I told Kenyans they’d be better under Raila Odinga but they rubbished me. I clearly demonstrated that a drunkard was not the right man to superintend a nation that is blessed with abundant human and material resources. They refused to listen.

Instead, Kenyans called my preferred candidate names. I tried to make them understand why “An ounce of prevention is better than a pound of cure” but they ignored me. I told Kenyans your presidency would bring them untold suffering but they elected to tear apart collective pieces of advice. Their stubbornness prevailed upon their wisdom. They preferred mediocrity over meritocracy and they are now paying for it.

Sir, the people who berated me are now crying the loudest. They are causing havoc by shedding crocodile tears and cursing you, the same man they worshiped like a demigod. I can only but remind them to stick to former British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s advice “If you are going through hell, keep going” But one thing I am sure of, with you in control, we are not likely to see any light at the end of our dark tunnel. Your reign is nothing but an entity castrated by corruption, hedonism, graft and nepotism.

Sir, under you, we have become a nation that glorifies criminals that have money. If we don’t respect ourselves, how do we expect others to respect us? Under this regime, everything is messy. Schools do not add value anymore. People don’t see the reason for sending their bambinos to school to study yet millionaires are primary school dropouts. In this country, unless you get money from questionable sources, a genuine salary will never make you rich; let alone sustaining a simple life.

Mr. President Sir, the reality that is now steering us in the face is that we are being led by a prodigal and corrupt president who knows not, how to save for the rainy season. But Kenyans are not fools. They are only helpless of the hopeless situation in their country. Yes, you can deceive people all the time but you cannot deceive objective and fertile minds all the time. With you in charge, we are highly unlikely to break the yoke of corruption and graft. Poverty and hopelessness are twin sisters that seem permanently sentenced to our lives. Instead of using our ugly past to shape our glamorous future, we keep repeating our past mistakes.

Omwami, do you know that well groomed pulchritudinous young girls are not getting married because the young men who are supposed to marry them are not ready yet? Are you aware that Life has become so unbearable until young men are afraid of dating our young girls because they can’t afford to buy them even a Sh100 meal on a lunch date? Sir, have they informed you that men have been forced to stay celibate for life because they cannot maintain a wife, and children.

And, are you aware that genuinely educated young men have become very dangerous in the society due to idleness. Some of these scholars have turned crooks for politicians. Graduates have settled on menial jobs like being security guards (I saw one today)

Honestly Sir, everything is a mess under you. Your administration keeps employing incompetent employees that do little work but take home jumbo salaries. Most of these employees are underqualified. Their academic credentials are not backed by true knowledge or skills that can move the nation forward.

Mr President Sir, your regime is indeed full of paradoxes. We export what we don’t have and import what we already have. Under your watch, Kenya has become a country where banks lend money to those that already have it but refuse to lend those who need it. We have become a country where people borrow to buy things they don’t need. A country where the rich grow richer and the poor masses become extremely poorer. In simple terms, this is a rich country of poor people.

[email protected]

(The writer sells Bananas in the streets of Kisii Town)