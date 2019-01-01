2019 is the Year for Luyha to end confusion, Prepare for Raila Succession, Join Musalia’s ANC Party enmass

By Kamasasa Empraim

Abaluhya bwakhera!

We need to disband and bury the political shame which has forever hovered around. The shame of disunity. The shame of being attracted to simple little freebies that influences our political brains to take back seat and the political belly taking center stage.

In rallies, funerals and cultural events we represent the outsiders in our soil. Sing stanzas to praise the outsiders while insulting one of our own. We use heavy derogatory name calling statements in justifying loyalty to an outsider. 2022 is the defining moment. I am convinced, it’s the last chance for son of Jaramogi to give a stab at presidency. This the moment of transition.

Are we prepared for post Raila Odinga’s politics and dominance in Luhya land? Absolutely NO! There is a say; “eshienyu ne eshienyu”; in this respect, let’s embrace Musalia Mudavadi. Let’s embrace ANC. Let’s strategically place ANC ready for post Raila’s politics. Its not just a talk. It’s through actions. We need to own this political entity.

Most of Luhyas are in ODM thanks to the confusion in our leaders. We are in ODM simply because Raila appears more of a MAN in the jungle than our own brothers. Our leaders can learn from Raila. Pick some political lessons from him and strategically prepare for the transition. We must start thinking post Raila’s tenure. Thats post 2022.

ANC is the real ark, the real boat. Let’s start living by this reality. Thank you!