2017 Biggest Winner Is Miguna, Cleaned Himself, To Team With Babu Owino To Vanquish Sonko Sakaja Axis

By onyango Ochieng Jnr

As I sign off to begin Yuletide celebrations, may I remind you unequivocally that in 2022, an indomitable team of Miguna Miguna and Babu Owino will sweep Nairobi governor & senate throwing Governor Sonko and Senator Sakaja irrecoverably into political trashcans.

Its only Miguna who can drain this swamp that Sonko seems completely clueless, incurious and incapacitated to sort.

Governor Sonko is caught between populism and executive/statehouse capture, whilst he brags to his supporters; truth is known to him like a man knows his mouth even when eating in the peach darkness that he is just a mere factotum (mtu ya mkono) tiptoeing on power at the behest of statehouse.

Miguna has bathed! Miguna has cleansed himself! Miguna has washed his hands clean and is now fit to eat with the elders.

Dear Miguna Miguna don’t forget the words of Malvolio in Shakespeare’s Twelfth Night :”be not afraid of greatness. Some are born great, some achieve greatness, and some have greatness thrust upon ’em”