With #10MillionPlus Registered in Raila Stronghold, Focus shifts VOTERS TURNOUT

By B Barazza

The gods have signalled finally that it is Raila’s turn to be president, put it differently; God has heard our prayers and He is guaranteeing to give us our country back.

For every move Uhuru tries to make to retain his seat, the gods dispatch another hurdle. Whether it is rigging at Bomas of Kenya (The Supreme Court dispanded that asap) or it is Al Gurair printing extra papers, launching of another beautful manifestor with unreasonable promises etc name it.

Now, moving forward, here is what Raila must do:

1. Drop the 10 Million strong slogan immediately, replace it with 99% Turnout. VOTER TURNOUT TURNOUT TURNOUT! There is nothing like 10 Million in this election, i mean there will be no 100% voter turn out.

2. Have a clear strategy to increase turnout in all NASA STRONGHOLDS counties, i have sampled some below with previous election turnout in percentages, this should be atleast 90% in the August polls;

a) Mombasa 62%

b) Kwale 72%

C) Kilifi 65%

d) Makueni 85%

e) Kitui. 85%

f) Machakos 84%

g) Kakamega 84%

h) Bungoma 86%

i) Vihiga 83%

j) Busia 88%

h) Kisii 84%

j) Nyamira 84%

k) Trans Nzoia 82%

Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto strongholds had a turnout of 91% on average in 2013 (may be stuffing of ballot papers? well, with Al Gurair printing be sure this will be repeated so better be prepared.

3) Each Coalition Principal should go camp at their home for atleast 1 week, rally troops, talk to them in mother tongue, incite them, take oaths…let them understand what this election means.

Governor Isaac Rutto has been doing this very well.