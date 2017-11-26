Here Is Zimbabwean President’s MNAGANGWA’s Powerful Message To Raila that Rattled Statehouse Machineries

“My brother Raila, l know you are aggrieved and traumatized. Your story is painful and emotional too.This will be painful, but I have to share it with you. I have been touched.Your story is sad.

Its sad to note that Africa the incumbents, they don’t lose elections,the cling and live on it.Unless it’s taken away. At the end of their term a nother government is forced in.

In the quest for our second liberation, it has not been any easy here in Zimbabwe. Mugabe, the oldest president in Africa had clinged to power since 1980.Elections were like traditional rituals. Vice presidents changed like clothes. And democracy buried under avalanche of power and money. All activists were silenced. Civil rights movements banned and protesters charged. Creative protests were abhored,and physical violence laid on perpetrators.

A few weeks ago, another bomb shell was released.One that has sent emmerce regrets on the former president. I was fired as a vice president. Unconstitutional sacked and sent home.

This is the day, hour and time, that I said No!. I felt sorry for myself and my people. This was an acceptable and something had to be done.

I flew to South Africa, to see my longtime friend Zuma. I called the Inspector General and the chief commander. My message was clear and precise. We had to save our country. A few in the army and police rebelled.We overpowed them. Six days later, we sent over 40 tanks to the statehouse, Mugabe was in. We sent him under house arrest. The wife, family and body guards too.

A press statement to confuse the international communities who wanted to interrupt the whole process followed. The state house remained under siege for 3 days. The pressure was too much. Mugabe succumbed to pressure..Yesteday, Zimbabwe celebrated a new dawn.. in my inoguration.

Mr Odinga, you have gone through alot. I write to because of my rest to you . No leader alive in Africa has gone through such a hard time. Your candle is still on..Your sweat is still fresh. Your the hope for millions of your people. Do not give up. Do not relent.

Stay firm on the route that leads to the palace of justice and Democracy. The hope, fate, future and destiny of your country is in your hands.

Credits: Militia Collo Mambobiad