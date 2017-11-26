Here Is Zimbabwean President’s MNAGANGWA’s Powerful Message To Raila that Rattled Statehouse Machineries

“My brother Raila, l know you are aggrieved and traumatized. Your story is painful and emotional too.This will be painful, but I have to share it with you. I have been touched.Your story is sad.
Its sad to note that Africa the incumbents, they don’t lose elections,the cling and live on it.Unless it’s taken away. At the end of their term a nother government is forced in.
In the quest for our second liberation, it has not been any easy here in Zimbabwe. Mugabe, the oldest president in Africa had clinged to power since 1980.Elections were like traditional rituals. Vice presidents changed like clothes. And democracy buried under avalanche of power and money. All activists were silenced. Civil rights movements banned and protesters charged. Creative protests were abhored,and physical violence laid on perpetrators.
A few weeks ago, another bomb shell was released.One that has sent emmerce regrets on the former president. I was fired as a vice president. Unconstitutional sacked and sent home.
This is the day, hour and time, that I said No!. I felt sorry for myself and my people. This was an acceptable and something had to be done.
I flew to South Africa, to see my longtime friend Zuma. I called the Inspector General and the chief commander. My message was clear and precise. We had to save our country. A few in the army and police rebelled.We overpowed them. Six days later, we sent over 40 tanks to the statehouse, Mugabe was in. We sent him under house arrest. The wife, family and body guards too.
A press statement to confuse the international communities who wanted to interrupt the whole process followed. The state house remained under siege for 3 days. The pressure was too much. Mugabe succumbed to pressure..Yesteday, Zimbabwe celebrated a new dawn.. in my inoguration.
Mr Odinga, you have gone through alot. I write to because of my rest to you . No leader alive in Africa has gone through such a hard time. Your candle is still on..Your sweat is still fresh. Your the hope for millions of your people. Do not give up. Do not relent.
Stay firm on the route that leads to the palace of justice and Democracy. The hope, fate, future and destiny of your country is in your hands.
Credits: Militia Collo Mambobiad
Comments
Baby Gee says
Do the right thing for Zimbabwe because God has rewarded you. Praise God!!! The Lords of Evil and Impunity have been put to shame. Even if they force themselves to Power God on his throne has put them to shame. Robert was loved in Zimbabwe before but he just ruined it because of greediness it’s Nice to leave quietly without being forced. Ugandan President should follow but I believe God wants to change Africa Things will be different the Rich will suffer and be poor.
Anonymous says
Kuyus are responsible for hoarding power by all means but time will tell,for God will intervene
Amos says
Mr.Mugabe Thought That Zimbabwe Is Mugagabwe And I Want To Remind Mr.Uhuruto That This Is Not Kenyaruto.
Anonymous says
What about you, as now you become one among African president, would you change that behaviour. And accept defeat in any general election in zambawi in the near future if its happen?
Anonymous says
GOD Remember kenya
Anonymous says
Coup fools end with their same medine. That’s for free.