YOUTUBE Suspends US President Donald Trump’s channel

YOUTUBE has Suspended US President Donald Trump’s channel.

The world tech has also removed video it says has the potential to incite violence.

Facebook on Thursday said it will block President Trump on its platforms at least until the end of his term on Jan. 20, as much of the mainstream online world moved forcefully to limit the president after years of inaction.

But Twitter, which had locked Mr. Trump’s account on Wednesday for posts that violated its rules, lifted the suspension, allowing the president to tweet. Late on Thursday, Mr. Trump marked his return to social media by posting a two minute 41 second video on Twitter in which he said he would support a peaceful transition of power.

Facebook and Twitter said they made their contrasting decisions for different reasons. Mark Zuckerberg, Facebook’s chief executive, said in a post that the social network decided to cut off Mr. Trump because a rampage by pro-Trump supporters in the nation’s capital a day earlier, which was urged on by the president, showed he wanted to undermine the transition to President-elect Joseph R. Biden Jr.

“We believe the risks of allowing the president to continue to use our service during this period are simply too great,” Mr. Zuckerberg wrote. As a result, he said, Facebook and its photo-sharing site Instagram would extend blocks, first put in place on Wednesday, on Mr. Trump’s ability to post “until the peaceful transition of power is complete.”

Twitter had said on Wednesday that while it saw a “risk of harm” in Mr. Trump’s messages, the company would only permanently suspend the president’s account if he continued to break its rules. Mr. Trump deleted the tweets that had prompted the locking of his account, Twitter said Thursday, starting a countdown to his access being restored.