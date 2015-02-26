BREAKING: University of Eldoret Vice Chancellor Prof Akeng’a RUSHED to HOSPITAL after ATTACK by village Youths

In what is believed to be related to the ongoing fight to control University of Eldoret by a section of the local political leadership, the university’s Vice Chancellor Prof Teresia Akeng’a was attacked in her home by unknown assailants and is said to be fighting for her life at Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital, Eldoret.

Prof Akeng’a is at the centre of a vicious war of control of UoE – formerly Chepkoilel University College – as politicians in the area, led by Senator Isaac Melly of Uasin Gishu and Governor Jackson Mandago have sworn to remove her.

Already, the University of Eldoret was closed indefinitely last week on Wednesday with students sent back home. The attack on the Vice Chancellor is seen as part of a strategy to force her to ‘voluntarily’ relinquish the leadership of the university which, albeit public, has seen top Kalenjin leaders increasingly agitate to be managed by a local.

Kakamega Senator Bonni Khalwale has condemned the barbarity, which he blames on Senator Melly of Uasin Gishu. The University is located along Eldoret-Ziwa road within Uasin Gishu County.