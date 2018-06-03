Youth Affairs CS Margret Kobia Condemns Moi Girls Nairobi Raping, Demands For Perpetrator To Be Arrested And Prosecuted ASAP

Press statement by the Cabinet Secretary Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs Prof. Margaret Kobia on the Moi Girls High School rape case.

“I condemn in the strongest terms the heinous acts meted on the girls of Moi Girls high school Nairobi. Acts of rape is a human rights violation on the girls and a breach of their innocence.

This school has experienced traumatic incidences and I am disturbed by the current psychological and medical trauma on the girls and their peers.

I ask for thorough investigations to be carried out by the police followed with speedy prosecution and a deserving punishment according to the laws of the land.

The school administration must take seriously their responsibility of ensuring safety and security of the girls placed in their charge and restore confidence of and sense of security for the girls in school.

My ministry assures the school community and the public at large of our support including counseling services to the affected girls, their peers and their families.

We are committed to work with Ministry of Education and other stakeholders to ensure justice for the girls and resumption of normalcy at the institution are achieved.”

Prof. Margaret Kobia

Cabinet secretary

Ministry of Public Service, Youth and Gender Affairs