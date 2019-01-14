Your days are numbered, IG Boinett warns police impostors

The crackdown of ghost police officers has been launched after the National Police Inspector General Joseph Boinnet has ordered a countrywide headcount in order to get rid and arrest impostors.

The exercise also seeks to establish the number of civilian staffers working in the service.

According to People Daily, Vigilance House has finalized the manual to guide the exercise that will first be rolled out in Kiambu county.

A high-placed source privy to the matter revealed the exercise would start today.

There are fears that “ghost” officers rake in millions of shillings in salaries and allowances monthly through fake entries in the human resource files.

Furthermore some officers who have died or retired are yet to be struck out of the payroll.

An estimated 1,500 officers leave the service every year through death, retirement, desertion and resignation.

The headcount is part of the ongoing police reforms aimed at revamping the police service.

A similar exercise was ordered in 2016 by the then Deputy Inspector General Joel Kitili.

The exercise that saw tens sacked over bribery and other ethical issues did not fully address clean up to rid the force of impostors.