Young girl drowns in Neptune beach paradise hotel, south coast

By Mike Sonko

ANOTHER LIFE LOST IN THE WATERS IN SOUTH COAST.

Last night I retired to bed around 11pm. I have just woken up to a sad news and received the attached sad whatsaap messages from a concerned Mother on Baby Sharlene who drowned in the swimming pool at NEPTUNE BEACH PARADISE in South Coast.

It is surprising that some of our media houses have been totally compromised and silenced not to report this sad incident.

Some media houses kazi yao ni kuuza fake news na Sonko but story kama hizi za ku seek for justice of Angel Sharlene wananyonga na kula pesa.

Media houses must up their game and expose such incidences so that no more lives can be lost again under such circumstances.

Hotel owners must also put in place safety measures to ensure security and safety during swimming sessions. And to you parents mukiwe waangalifu sana wakati watoto wetu wanaswim not only at the coast but kila mahali kuna swimming pool.

Angel Sharlene may you rest in peace.