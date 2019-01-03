You wont push me out of Jubilee, you have less weight in politics, Ruto tells Murathe

Deputy President William Ruto has declared war on those plotting to stop his State House bid in 2022.

Speaking in his Sugoi home but without naming names, the DP vowed to fight off all attempts to stop him from succeeding President Uhuru Kenyatta.

He said in Jubilee opponents will find serious political contenders and it would not be a walk in the park for those who are not well prepared.

Kenyatta’s term will end in three years and eight months. His ally and Jubilee vice chairman David Murathe has told Ruto to retire with his boss since he too would have served 10 years under the same ticket. He has also said Jubilee has no presidential candidate and that Rift Valley should forward another candidate instead of Ruto.

“There are people trying to fight me or push me out of Jubilee. I can tell them that I am ready for them,” he said.

The DP said any politician eyeing the top seat in 2022 would have to fight for it. He warned that no amount of endorsement would elevate the prospects of any candidates with no development track record.

“There are those hanging around, waiting for endorsements. How do you expect to be endorsed if you have no agenda or programme for the country?” posed Ruto.

He said candidates should seek leadership through political parties with a national outlook.

“I am ready to battle with anybody. Let my competitors put on the table what they have done for this country,” he said.

Ruto spoke during a meeting of delegations from Bungoma and Busia counties at his Sugoi home in Uasin Gishu.

Leaders in attendance were the Speaker of the Senate Ken Lusaka, Busia governor Sospeter Ojaamong, Bungoma woman representative Catherine Wambilianga, MPs Didmus Barasa (Kimilili) and Dan Wanyama (Webuye West).

Other MPs were James Lusweti (Kabuchai), John Waluke (Sirisia), Bernard Shinali (Ikolomani), Mwambu Mabonga (Bumula), Geoffrey Omuse (Teso South), Oku Kaunya (Teso North) and Oscar Sudi (Kapseret).