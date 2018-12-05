You won’t believe this is what TV girl Grace Msalame has been going through

Two weeks post my fibroid removal surgery grateful to be walking around albeit slowly(very slowly)& being able to drive this week is truly by the Grace of God because my desire was to go back to business as usual so all I can do is thank God🙏🏾

My Doctor asked me why I haven’t blogged about my experience & I simply just wasn’t ready but this may help someone…

I had an abdominal myomectomy open surgery because it was quite large with other little ones. What were the symptoms? Well this whole year I’ve had very heavy periods lasting a week plus until my anemia levels dropped to 9almost 8 & normal levels is at least 12 eventhough I’ve been working hard to boost my iron levels with our #GetYourIronUp Campaign little did I know I was loosing way too much blood so I had to treat that first then go in for surgery. Another symptom that can drive you crazy is how bloated you get & sometimes even look Months pregnant🙆🏾‍♀️