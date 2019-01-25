You will never be president, just grab and go home- Atwoli tells DP Ruto

Atwoli’s message a few minutes ago as KNUT joins COTU in a ceremony..
” I have been around in Labour Movement for 52 years. When I say something, it has far reaching implications and they have come to pass. Disregard them at your own risk.. Now hear this; about Kenya’s presidency in 2022, you must know this country is the centre and statehouse of all economic and military activities in this region. Many nations in East and Central Africa like Rwanda, Sudan, Burundi, Somalia, Uganda, Southern Sudan and many others, their monies, interactions and loans are banked here in Nairobi by many respected international partners and that is the reason why Kenya’s shilling remains strong.. So let nobody cheat you that you will tanga tanga and become a president in Kenya without the requisite goodwill from local and international interests, never!…. Presidency in Kenya is not decided at the ballot but in boardroom. Uchaguzi Kenya iko kwa MCAs, MPs, and Governors. Presidency is another issue. It can not be given to a broker…let no one cheat you that you can just tanga tanga and blackmail people everywhere to become a president, you can’t!…you can’t..!!
~ COTU Secretary General His Excellency, His mightiness, His Earthquakeness, Dr. Francis Atwoli…
Comments
Anonymous says
big zombie mouth.
You sleep in meetings and only wake up to eat food/smacks on the meeting table then back to sleep.
Now you are fixed on dp and when do you articulate issues of the worker who pay you the huge salary you pay yourself and other members in cotu for doing nothing.
tale you useless empty brain to luhya land and explain to the sugar farmers why they are not getting value for their sugarcanes and the same factories closing down.
Shetani, whom do you represent!
Anonymous says
Yes you have hit the nail on the head of the rat man
Looting and shooting is not the way.
Anonymous says
The fool above will kill himself. What Atwoli is saying is the naked truth. Ruto will cry in the loo!
Jamo says
“So let nobody cheat you that you will tanga tanga and become a president in Kenya without the requisite goodwill from local and international interests, never!”
This is true, not only Kenya but everywhere especially where interests are high. So before Rutolets continue to hurl vitriol and insults to anyone not drinking his cool aid, they should hope their man aligns with these interests. That’s just the true facts! As bitter as they are.