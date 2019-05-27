Kenya Today

You will be charged for murder one day, Lawyer Ahmednasir warns DP Ruto over attacks on Raila

Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi, through a tweet, has said the Deputy President William Ruto can be charged with murder in the court of law over the statement made in Nakuru on Sunday.

At the event, DP Ruto stated that the African Union job description fpr Raila Odinga did not include prospecting minerals.

According to Ahmednassir, this qualifies as malice aforethought in law which law dictionary defines as ” the conscious intent to cause death or great bodily harm to another person before a person commits the crime.

He was replying to Dennis Itumbi video about what the DP said while in a church in Nakuru county.

In the video, DP Ruto says they never negotiated a deal with AU for the former Prime Minister to be involved in prospecting minerals or any gold merchandise.

“The deal we negotiated for Raila Odinga as AU Infrastructure representative did not include prospecting and sale of minerals,” the DP said.

