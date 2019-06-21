You should wed in Kamiti prison, Miguna tells Waiguru

Former Nairobi gubernatorial aspirant Miguna Miguna has reacted to Kirinyaga Governor Ann Waiguru’s wedding plans.

In a tweet on Thursday, the controversial lawyer branded Waiguru and her lover, lawyer Kamotho Waiganjo as senior spinster and senior bachelor respectively.

He even suggested that the wedding venue should be changed to Kamiti prison over the governor’s link to the National Youth Service (NYS) scandal.

Congratulations to @AnneWaiguru for announcing your traditional wedding on July 13, 2019. However, with powers vested on me by Kenyan revolutionaries, I hereby ORDER the change of venue from Kiamugumo Pri. School, Kirinyaga, to KAMITI MAXIMUM jail, Nairobi. #WaiguruWeddingBells — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) June 20, 2019

Waiguru is expected to wed the love of her life on July 13 in a traditional wedding that will take place at Kiamugumo Primary School in Gichugu, Kirinyaga County.

The duo already conducted the dowry payment ceremony on February 16.

The county boss has already sent out invitation cards and asked guests to confirm their attendance latest by June 30, 2019.