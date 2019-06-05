You should have been hospitalized in Bomet, why London? – Governor Joyce Laboso humiliated after Raila visit

Here is a our shame

This is Bomet governor H E Joyce Laboso hospitalized in London for treatment. She is a governor controlling a budget of about Ksh10Billion a year. Together with other leaders they can decide to build a modern hospital in Kenya that can meet the standards of the hospitals in London or India for that matter. It is possible. We dont need 100 hospitals, we need about 5 or even 10 hospitals of that nature. It is possible. But what do they do? They rather loot the public money and store it in Swiss Banks so that whenever they get sick, they travel to SA, USA or London for treatment. Are they not embarrassed? I have never heard leaders from Singapore travel to USA for treatment. I have never heard leaders from China or Japan, or South Korea or Russia or Europe travel to other countries for treatment. These leaders have built state of art health care in their country such that they benefit both the leaders and the common people, who are the primary beneficiary. We pay taxes so that our leaders can build us best health care. But in Africa, leaders are on a looting spree to ensure they can travel to Turkey for a kidney transplant. I find this completely sad. Archaic and primitive. I have repeatedly said, African mind did not fully evolve during evolution. It stopped midway. Some of the things African leaders do, do not fit a civilized mind. A big shame.

Joyce Laboso, your Governor is receiving treatment in a Public hospital abroad when your local Hospitals in Bomet County cannot even offer Painkillers.

Hii Kenya iko na ushenzi sana. — Nduta🔥 (@ShazieKe) June 5, 2019

Raila Odinga visits Bomet governor Joyce Laboso who is famous for building brick bridge at a cost of Ksh 6M in London hospital because they have made kenyan health facilities pathetic. In coming referandum, all pubic officer must be treated in local hospitals. pic.twitter.com/na3Uc7nWQS — Dennis maina (@Dennismaina4) June 5, 2019

1st Picture: Collapsed Kshs. 6 million bridge built by Bomet County under Joyce Laboso. 2nd picture: Joyce Laboso in a 'five star' hospital in London where she's admitted for treatment. Remember Isaac Ruto flew to South Africa for nose treatment. Laboso is outdoing Isaac Ruto. pic.twitter.com/tBvy55bKK4 — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) June 5, 2019

Raila has visited Bomet Governor Joyce Laboso at a hospital in London where she’s undergoing treatment. The elites won’t prioritize local healthcare in their agenda coz when they’re sick they fly out. It should be a law that ALL civil servants Don’t fly out for treatment. pic.twitter.com/LvKUAeZSEk — Kenya West© (@KinyanBoy) June 5, 2019

I wish Governor Joyce Laboso quick recovery as she gets treatment at a LONDON hospital. On that note, she couldn't find a hospital worth her status in BOMET. So she's in London on tax payers money. This tells so much about our leadership. pic.twitter.com/KsEjMLSsMA — Karani Mutonga (@Karanimutonga) June 5, 2019

The Governor of Bomet Joyce Laboso currently admitted in a London hospital but she still expects the people of Bomet to trust in the county's healthcare facilities. Shame. — susan njagi (@SueKE254) June 5, 2019