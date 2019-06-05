Kenya Today

You should have been hospitalized in Bomet, why London? – Governor Joyce Laboso humiliated after Raila visit

Here is a our shame
This is Bomet governor H E Joyce Laboso hospitalized in London for treatment. She is a governor controlling a budget of about Ksh10Billion a year. Together with other leaders they can decide to build a modern hospital in Kenya that can meet the standards of the hospitals in London or India for that matter. It is possible. We dont need 100 hospitals, we need about 5 or even 10 hospitals of that nature. It is possible. But what do they do? They rather loot the public money and store it in Swiss Banks so that whenever they get sick, they travel to SA, USA or London for treatment. Are they not embarrassed? I have never heard leaders from Singapore travel to USA for treatment. I have never heard leaders from China or Japan, or South Korea or Russia or Europe travel to other countries for treatment. These leaders have built state of art health care in their country such that they benefit both the leaders and the common people, who are the primary beneficiary. We pay taxes so that our leaders can build us best health care. But in Africa, leaders are on a looting spree to ensure they can travel to Turkey for a kidney transplant. I find this completely sad. Archaic and primitive. I have repeatedly said, African mind did not fully evolve during evolution. It stopped midway. Some of the things African leaders do, do not fit a civilized mind. A big shame.

