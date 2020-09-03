SHOWDOWN: You have no numbers to impeach me- Governor Obado tells ODM

Migori Governor Zachary Okoth Obado has dismissed ODM Chairman Hon John Mbadi that the county assembly members (MCAs) have resolved to impeach the besieged two time governor.

H E Obado dared ODM to come out clean as to why they had to summon the MCAs to Nairobi and have deliberations in closed door meeting.

“That is why they placed MCAs in a closed meeting and intimidated them,” Obado claimed on Wednesday during an interview on Ramogi FM, a Dholuo radio station.

It is obvious that the impeachment of governor Obado will be another avenue for DP Ruto to test his political juggernaut ahead of 2022, his allies in the Senate will most likely not support the motion considering Obado is a close ally of Ruto.

While appearing on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live, Senator Kipchumba Murkomen gave a hint as to how house will hande the motion, saying he expected the likes of James Orengo to defend Obado with energy as they did when Waiguru impeachment motion was brought to the house.

“We expect if MCAs are to impeach Governor Obado, they need to have solid grounds as provided for by the Constitution. At this time, it is for political expediency because as a party which prides itself in democracy ODM is applying double standards,” Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei a close ally of DP Ruto told a local media.

After Obado's Impeachment South Nyaza will Never be the same again. This is going to divide Nyanza into two, we are seeing the light. pic.twitter.com/md3Wc598kr — Captain Dominic Omondi (@CaptainDominicO) September 3, 2020



Political analyst Chekai Musa had this to say over ODM move to impeach Governor Obado:



Governor Obado is corrupt..Yes he is! But Obado is not Anne Waiguru, Obado is not Waititu or Mike Mbuvi Sonko. The ODM officials are making a big mistake which will cost them forever!. I can sure you that Migori County is not like the rest of the counties in Kenya. In fact if you visit Migori you may think you are in South Sudan or even somewhere at Gulu in Northern Uganda! If anybody is thinking of tabling an impeachment motion in the Migori County Assembly then perhaps he/she will do it via Zoom Cloud meeting! There are reasons why ODM had to ferry the ODM MCAs from Migori to Nairobi just for a Press conference. Am sure we would be reading funny headlines in papers today if the Presser was held anywhere within Migori County. I had time to interact with Migori people many times during the 2017 campaigns and elections! I can tell you that Mwalimu Zacharia Okoth Obado is more dangerous than Joseph Kony and he is loved by all voluntarily and involuntarily. I don’t want to explain why he is loved ‘involuntarily’ but ask yourself why the MCAs were hiding their faces during the Presser yesterday. Serikal Matiyo Obado!