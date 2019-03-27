“You Have My Full Support” UHURU Assures SONKO At RUTO’s Office

By Claire Njuguna

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday held a two-hour closed door meeting with Deputy President William Ruto and Nairobi Governor His Excellency Mike Mbuvi Sonko.



It was not clear what they were talking about but it was revealed later by sources close to the Presidency that the President was discussing the affairs of Nairobi County with governor Sonko.



According to state operatives who were present at the meeting, the president assured the governor of his support in the fight against dangerous cartels. He acknowledged the good work done by the governor on various sections like revenue collection where the previous regime had failed.

The president told governor Sonko that he is cognizant of the evil forces that are after him. He nevertheless told him to soldier on and that he has the full support of the National Government.

The two were speaking at a closed-door meeting at Annex building which houses office of the Deputy President where they discussed in depth among other issues, matters of Nairobi County.

According to sources, the meeting was strictly between the three and no one else was allowed until after the meeting.

Later on, the three were joined by other leaders who were waiting and had lunch together.