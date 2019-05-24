You have denied us our rights, gays and lesbians cry foul on twitter

LGBT community have cried on twitter after the high court declined to repeal section 162 of the penal code.

Many who said that their rights were being violated asked the president to intervine for them adding that the courts failed to provide justice.

Here are some of the sentiments:

God is all knowing… we do not need to say anything since he is our creator #Repeal162 – Job 22 "Shall any teach God knowledge, since he judges those who are high? — MumLovesTech (@mumlovestech) May 24, 2019

Standing with every LGBTQI person in Kenya, and here at home. May this be the (long overdue) start of the full recognition of your humanity. heterosexual people, everyday, but even more so today, is the day to punch a homophobe (literally and figuratively). #Repeal162 — Twasiima (@triciatwasiima) May 24, 2019

I support #repeal162 because we are not free until we are all free. #LoveIsHuman pic.twitter.com/pCxPJC7BV5 — I Support #Repeal162 (@IamOminde) May 24, 2019

Top 3 reasons why the High Court MUST #Repeal162 1. It is a colonial relic. The provision belongs to history. It is 2019! 2. The "law" is not law – too vague! What does "carnal knowledge against order of nature mean"? Who's nature? 3. It is about privacy. It is about DIGNITY. pic.twitter.com/ZEiZnw6au4 — waikwa wanyoike (@waikwawanyoike) May 24, 2019

It's finally here!!! The #Repeal162 ruling time is will be at 2:30 pm (1400 hours) and not at 10:00 am as earlier communicated. #Repeal162 because #LoveIsHuman pic.twitter.com/F6V6lH4gnu — KuchuTimes (Q-Times) (@KuchuTimes) May 24, 2019

we are finally a few hours closer after 90 days of waiting (yet again).

sending everyone comfort, love and support as we wait on tomorrow’s judgement . #Repeal162 🏳️‍🌈 — #Repeal162🏳️‍🌈 (@soafricane) May 23, 2019

Ahead of tomorrow’s court’s ruling on decriminalizing homosexuality in Kenya, we’re sending lots of support, love, and best wishes to our sisters and brothers in Kenya #repeal162 #alutacontinua 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍🌈💪🏾 pic.twitter.com/Wrz7yTJZtM — Equality Hub Nigeria (@equality_hub) May 23, 2019

Wow! We are now in burden of proof manenos. “Anyone who alleges a violation must prove it.” Legal burden of proof is on the peritioner and this judge clearly thinks insufficient evidence was presented! I think these fuckers are telling us to fuck off! #Repeal162 pic.twitter.com/43A9IerPuK — #Repeal162 (@amgodiva) May 24, 2019

Love should never mean having to live in fear. #Repeal162 — ❤🇰🇪 (@Bobo_diaries_) May 24, 2019