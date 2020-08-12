‘You are panicking, you already sensed defeat’ – PS Kibicho mocks DP Ruto over ‘Deep State rigging 2022’ claims

Interior Principal Secretary, Karanja Kibicho, has responded to Deputy President William Ruto’s deep state and system claims.

Ruto had on Tuesday August 11, 2020 said that the ‘Deep State’ is out to rig him out in the 2022 General Election.

However, PS Kibicho says that the shadowy entity referred by DP Ruto exists only in the minds of those who have already sensed electoral defeat.

Speaking on Wednesday August 12, 2020 during an interview with Spice FM, Kibicho noted that the deep state and the system that were referred to by Ruto don’t exit in Kenya.

Ruto had also claimed that he was not afraid of the group dubbed Deep State, a term commonly being used in political debate to refer to boardroom politics.

He recounted that similar tactics had been used during the 2013 campaign when he teamed up with Uhuru Kenyatta to seek the Presidency.

Ruto’s statement appeared to be a warning to his distractors, from a politician who has been deliberately restrained despite what his supporters see as a direct and repeated provocation by a section of Jubilee Party leaders.

His comments come only days after Jubilee Party vice chairman David Murathe and trade unionist Francis Atwoli told the nation to prepare for a Raila Odinga presidency, comparing the ODM man to South Africa’s freedom hero, Nelson Mandela.