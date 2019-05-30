You edited out some important information in the video, Miguna attacks Citizen Tv

Controversial lawyer Miguna Miguna once again proved his ‘I don’t care’ nature after launching a scathing attack at Citizen’s News anchor Jeff Koinange on his own show.

Miguna reminded Jeff how he filmed him during his deportation in January after he took part in the controversial swearing in of ODM Leader Raila Odinga.

Miguna accused Jeff of working for the government after he found him on the plane that deported him from the country. It all started when Jeff requested for a commercial break before the interview proceeds to the next session.

“We gonna take a break, come back and talk about the second one, which I filmed on the plane, you remember that one?” Jeff asked.

“When you were acting for the state…” Miguna responded

As if the attack was not enough, Miguna also faulted Citizen for allegedly editing his interview. He claimed that some parts of the interview were missing.

He, however, said that he was thankful for the opportunity he got to address critical issues in government.

Thanks, @KoinangeJeff and the #JKLive #JKL team for the opportunity to discuss pertinent national issues that affect our people and to contextualize the most recent history, even though the @citizentvkenya mandarins edited out some of the pithiest material. #BringMigunaHome pic.twitter.com/QGuctAhIVE — Dr. Miguna Miguna (@MigunaMiguna) May 29, 2019

During the interview, Miguna recalled the events behind the swearing in of Raila. He claimed that the ODM Leader, who doubles as AU special envoy, was not ready for the event.