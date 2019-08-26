You can’t win the presidency without Raila – Governor Sonko tells DP Ruto

Outspoken Nairobi county boss Mike Sonko,has reached out to Deputy President William Ruto to find a solution to his problem with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga if he indeed wants to win the presidency.

While appearing on K24 TV’s Punchline show, the flamboyant leader explained that if the DP continued defying Raila, he may never ascend to the top seat.

Governor Mike Sonko even offered to help mediate the two towards a truce by seeking the services of religious leaders and the president.

“I am appealing to my brother Ruto to sit down with Raila, and if that proves to be difficult, we can seek help from religious leaders and even the president himself.

“But if he challenges the handshake, criticises the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) and defies his boss, then he is setting himself up for a very tough future,” Sonko told the show’s host, Anne Kiguta.

“If he supports the handshake and the BBI, we would have no problem supporting him when Uhuru’s term is over,” added the governor.

While appearing on the show, the governor also took that opportunity to shed light on the development status of Nairobi County explaining that it was on the right track.

“Nairobi is doing 1,000 units. We have projects in Pangani, Shauri Moyo, Kaloleni…For these projects, we will employ our youths.

“I am the governor of Nairobi today because of the jobless people in Nairobi. I fight for them. We are in the process of recruiting over 1,000 officers, 80 medical officers,” he disclosed.

He also refuted ever dealing drugs and explained that he would never stoop that low.