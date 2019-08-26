You can’t win the presidency without Raila – Governor Sonko tells DP Ruto

Outspoken Nairobi county boss Mike Sonko,has reached out to Deputy President William Ruto to find a solution to his problem with former Prime Minister, Raila Odinga if he indeed wants to win the presidency.
While appearing on K24 TV’s Punchline show, the flamboyant leader explained that if the DP continued defying Raila, he may never ascend to the top seat.
Governor Mike Sonko even offered to help mediate the two towards a truce by seeking the services of religious leaders and the president.
“I am appealing to my brother Ruto to sit down with Raila, and if that proves to be difficult, we can seek help from religious leaders and even the president himself.
“But if he challenges the handshake, criticises the BBI (Building Bridges Initiative) and defies his boss, then he is setting himself up for a very tough future,” Sonko told the show’s host, Anne Kiguta.
“If he supports the handshake and the BBI, we would have no problem supporting him when Uhuru’s term is over,” added the governor.
While appearing on the show, the governor also took that opportunity to shed light on the development status of Nairobi County explaining that it was on the right track.
“Nairobi is doing 1,000 units. We have projects in Pangani, Shauri Moyo, Kaloleni…For these projects, we will employ our youths.
“I am the governor of Nairobi today because of the jobless people in Nairobi. I fight for them. We are in the process of recruiting over 1,000 officers, 80 medical officers,” he disclosed.
He also refuted ever dealing drugs and explained that he would never stoop that low.
REFERENDUM COMING
Raila: Tangatanga MPs will be crushed
The BBI report will be made public and Kenyans given another opportunity to give their views before it is subjected to a referendum.
In Summary
• Describing the looming public vote as a tsunami, Raila said Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade will be swept by the political storm and dumped into the sea.
• It’s also suspected that President Kenyatta is clandestinely supporting changes to the Constitution.
by JULIUS OTIENOPolitical Reporter
News
26 August 2019 – 07:00
Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga in 2018
Image: FILE
Opposition Chief Raila Odinga has predicted a humiliating defeat for Deputy President William Ruto and his allies should the Building Bridges Initiative recommend a referendum.
Describing the looming public vote as a tsunami, Raila said Ruto and his Tangatanga brigade will be swept away by the political storm and dumped into the sea.
“I have looked at the sky and seen clouds,” Raila told an ecstatic rally in his Kibera home turf.
“It (the clouds) is a sign that the rains will soon start pounding. There are winds, strong winds moving from East to West and North to South. It will carry all the rubbish of Tangatanga to the sea.”
Tangatanga is a splinter group within the ruling Jubilee party that is campaigning for the DP’s 2022 presidential bid.
The declaration yesterday was the clearest signal that the ODM leader could be preparing for a political duel with the DP who is likely to be his 2022 opponent.
The country’s political bigwigs have all closed ranks and are supporting constitutional changes to enhance among other things inclusivity.
Political leaders including Kalonzo Musyoka (Wiper), Musalia Mudavadi (ANC), Moses Wetangula (Ford Kenya) and Gideon Moi (Kanu) have all said they will support the public vote.
It’s also suspected that President Kenyatta is clandestinely supporting changes to the Constitution.
Ruto is on record opposing the BBI and a possible referendum, with his allies claiming that Raila was using his newfound friendship with President Kenyatta to scuttle the DP’s chances of ascending to the presidency.
“The Jubilee administration will not be distracted from delivering on our manifesto and His Excellency’s Big Four plan by those engaged in the raging debate on Punguza Mzigo, BBI or 2022,” Ruto said only days after the BBI team concluded receiving views from Kenyans early this month.
The DP asked Jubilee leaders to keep off the referendum debate.
On Sunday, Raila said the BBI team, birthed by the handshake between him and President Kenyatta, was currently compiling its report that will be submitted to them by October.
He explained that the report will be made public and Kenyans given another opportunity to give their views before it is subjected to a referendum.
“The Building Bridges Initiative is already writing its report and it will be made public next month. If they recommend a referendum, we will go for it. Those bringing other initiatives should be ignored,” Raila said.
“If that report comes, we will publish it and Kenyans will give their views before we go to a referendum. I want you Kenyans to remain the way you have. Be firm…The BBI report will have good things that have come from Kenyans themselves, those who know where the shoes are pinching them,” he added.
Raila was addressing a mammoth crown at Kamukunji Grounds where he unveiled individuals who will take pa
