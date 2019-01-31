You can’t chase us out of ODM ,Hon.Aisha tells Gov.Joho

The troubled Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa declared a political war against Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho blaming him for her woes in ODM.

The vocal legislator is facing disciplinary action in ODM for supporting DP William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid.

Political temperatures have been rising in Malindi after the ODM National Executive Council adopted disciplinary committee report recommending the expulsion of Jumwa and Suleiman Dori (Msambweni).

The fate of the two MPs now lies with the party’s National Governing Council after NEC adopted the decision to kick them out of the party last week on Thursday.Image result for joho

“I will deal with you and not the dogs you send here in Malindi to insult me. I will deal with the master, not the messenger. We respect the ODM party and its leadership but we do not respect you (Joho) because you don’t respect yourself,’’ she said.

Jumwa was addressing journalists after attending a burial at Msabaha area in her constituency.

“I would like to assure Malindi people that their MP for the next five years in accordance with the constitution is Aisha Jumwa. I came to give you an assurance, those speaking otherwise are busybodies who have been sent by a well-known person,’’ she said.Image result for amason kingi

The legislator said Kilifi county has an ODM governor (Amason Kingi) who does not demand to be respected because he is a true leader.

“Kingi does not behave like Joho sending people to demand respect from fellow leaders,’’ she said.

Earlier Malindi women asked the Joho and the entire ODM leadership to give Malindi a break and stop bringing by-election politics in the area as this will divide the united constituency.

However in retaliation, Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho’s allies have turned to social media to silence Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her Msambweni counterpart Suleiman DoriImage result for Suleiman Dori aisha

A group of MCAs warned Dori and Jumwa against attacking the county chief. While some preferred a bare-knuckle onslaught, the majority felt that would only work to the MPs’ advantage.

They do not want to take any measures that might raise Jumwa’s and Dori’s political profiles, promising to take the battle online and attack their integrity.

The group has tasked the youth and women at the grassroots to do their bidding. Bloggers will lead the social media offensive.