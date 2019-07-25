You are very stupid, Moses Kuria fires shots at Hon. Sudi

Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria has fired warning shots at Kapseret MP Oscar Kipchumba Sudi.

Kuria took the message to his Facebook account where he has warned the Kapseret MP against dragging his name alongside his opinions on the current state of the country stating that his battles are silently being fought in court as well as expecting no help because he gives none.

The vocal legislator further mocked Oscar Sudi, claiming that he was too loud yet he is too far from the joining State House.

Kuria’s sentiments came after Oscar Sudi addressed a press conference in his home town, Eldoret, pleading with President Uhuru Kenyatta to resign claiming that he (Oscar Sudi) will lead together with a leader like Moses Kuria who knows the problems of the common citizens.

Sudi who is among TangaTanga, a faction of Jubilee Party allied to DP Ruto, also termed the recent probe on graft that saw CS Rotich, his PS Thugge among others arrested and arraigned in court as a ‘fight’ directed to a certain community.