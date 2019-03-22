You are surrounded by crooks, Hon. Khalwale tells Uhuru on hacking of his social media accounts

Former Kakamega Senator Boni Khalwale has raised concern following the deactivation of President Uhuru Kenyatta’s social media accounts.

Moments after the accounts were deactivated, Khalwale said that it doesn’t add up for the State House team to claim that an authorized person accessed the account.

He also revisited how President Kenyatta’s impersonators used his number to con a businessman millions of shillings.

First the President’s mobile number was used to con 10,000,000/- from an unsuspecting Indian businessman in the President’s name. Now they have gained unauthorized access to his official social media accounts. It just doesn’t add up! Crooks are now ahead of ICT experts… https://t.co/FDHJAJcWcE — Boni Khalwale (@KBonimtetezi) March 22, 2019

The account was deactivated hours after Uhuru reaffirmed that he is committed in the fight to end graft in the nation. He said that he will not spare anyone is the war against the vice including his family members and close allies.

“If you are corrupt we will fight you. You can be my brother or my sister or my closest political ally but if you are corrupt we will fight you. I won’t be clouded by ethnicity or status in my quest to leave behind a united nation and I will continue championing for Kenya’s unity,” he said.