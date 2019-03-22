You are part of cartels robbing poor Kenyans, Red cross placed on alert by angry citizens

Real-time observations showed that rains in October-November-December season had a late start and an early close, with long dry spells experienced in many places. Many areas received below average rainfall with most Arid & Semi-Arid Lands counties receiving depressed rainfall.

17 counties namely, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Baringo, Samburu, Nyeri (Kieni), Mandera, Lamu, Laikipia, Kitui, Kilifi, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot are currently experiencing increasing food insecurity with the drought situation worsening.

The Kenya Red Cross Society on Thursday launched a drought appeal to support over 1.1 million people affected by the ongoing drought situation in Kenya.

GOVERNMENT must be capable of being taken seriously. DP Ruto and CS WAMALWA have been emphatic that Kenya has enough food. It cannot be open to Abbas Gullet to raise Pay Bill numbers without consulting government. Meanwhile, when does his term at Red Cross end?#RedcrossTumechoka — Steve Ogolla (@steveogollaw) March 22, 2019

Hey @KenyaRedCross deputy president @WilliamsRuto said there is no hunger in #Kenya, it’s fake news. Let Ruto and his boss @UKenyatta donate from Kenya’s Sh1.8 Trillion national budget to your campaign. Afterall, government ministries donated our taxes to the First Lady marathon. https://t.co/mlloQNjcFA — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 21, 2019

Deputy President @WilliamsRuto categorically denied that Kenyans have died of hunger terming it "fake news". @KenyaRedCross @Abbas_Gullet have launched a paybill number: 1000 Account: Drought because 1.1 million Kenyans are facing starvation. Who is fake news? Ruto or Redcross? pic.twitter.com/9VVw6T2tBn — Boniface Mwangi (@bonifacemwangi) March 21, 2019

When you see Gina Din PR with Kenya Red Cross, know that the money will not benefit the hungry but will only be used to line the pockets of Gina Din and Abbas Gullet. Ask Abbas where he took the Ksh 1 billion given to him by Uhuru for flood mitigation. THIEVES!!! — Robert Alai (@RobertAlai) March 21, 2019

Abbas Gullet is a THIEF. A common criminal in bed with cartels using hunger to enrich himself. If he is clean i dare him to sue me. Gullet is worse than a murderer. Using dying hunger victims to get rich quick. WE KNOW YOU ABBAS. And we as Kenyans say ENOUGH #RedCrossTumechoka — Lord Abraham Mutai (@ItsMutai) March 21, 2019