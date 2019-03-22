Kenya Today

You are part of cartels robbing poor Kenyans, Red cross placed on alert by angry citizens

Real-time observations showed that rains in October-November-December season had a late start and an early close, with long dry spells experienced in many places. Many areas received below average rainfall with most Arid & Semi-Arid Lands counties receiving depressed rainfall.

17 counties namely, Wajir, Turkana, Marsabit, Baringo, Samburu, Nyeri (Kieni), Mandera, Lamu, Laikipia, Kitui, Kilifi, Isiolo, Garissa, Tana River, Embu, Tharaka Nithi and West Pokot are currently experiencing increasing food insecurity with the drought situation worsening.

The Kenya Red Cross Society on Thursday launched a drought appeal to support over 1.1 million people affected by the ongoing drought situation in Kenya.

