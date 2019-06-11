You are an incompetent loud mouth, former I.G Kimaiyo tells CS Matiang’i

The former Inspector General of Police David Kimaiyo has come out guns blazing over the increased bandit attacks in his home county of Elgeyo Marakwet.

Kimaiyo insisted that the blame fell squarely on the shoulders of Interior CS Fred Matiang’i who ordered the disarmament of the National Police Reservists in the area.

He went ahead to express his worry over the frequent attacks in the area and yet the government had not taken any action.

The Former IG questioned Matiang’i’s competence noting that the CS was slow to act yet people were losing lives in the said attacks.

Reports indicated that the attack by suspected Pokot bandits in Elegeyo Marakwet is what pushed him over the edge and forced him to launch the scathing attack.

Kimaiyo claimed that on Thursday three people were killed by bandits. He added that over a period of time hundreds of people had been displaced.

He expressed his worry stating that the bandits were no longer interested in stealing livestock as before but just displacing the area residents.

This comes at a time where political leaders from Marakwet, Baringo and Laikipia have criticised the CS over the disarmament process in the areas.

The leaders led by Laikipia Woman representative Catherine Waruguru have blamed the move by Matiangi as the main cause behind the increased attacks.

The leaders also noted that the government was disarming the NPR and not the bandits themselves thus leaving the residents at the mercy of the goons.

