You are corrupt, stop forcing yourself on poor people, Buzeki roasts Ruto

Billionaire businessman Zedekiah Kiprop Bundotich alias Buzeki has hit out at corrupt politicians in the country whom he has accused of trying to identify with poor Kenyans so that they continue fleecing them.

In a tweet on Wednesday, Buzeki who unsuccessfully vied for the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat in the 2017 general elections said Kenyans should resist such leader.

LEADERS whose way of life is CORRUPTION are Desperately FORCING to IDENTIFY themselves with the poor masses they have FLEECED and continue FLEECING ,this EPITOMIZES the height of BRUTAL Psychological MANIPULATION. We MUST resist. 2022 IT is . Change is Coming. 👉Tai , CCM , — Buzeki Kiprop Bundotich-OGW (@BuzekiKiprop) July 3, 2019



According to our sources, the tycoon was speaking to his friend turned enemy William Ruto.

His message comes at a time when corruption and misuse of public resources have become rampant in government an is seen as a threat to the Big Four Agenda.

The former DP Ruto ally has since ditched the Jubilee party for Chama Cha Mashinani which he is expected to use in his second stab at the Uasin Gishu gubernatorial seat.

He is currently the Chemilil Sugar Company Board chairman.