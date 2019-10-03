”You are bankrupt, ‘Shindwe’ !”, DP Ruto tells Nation media over publication

Deputy President Dr William Ruto has been in a tussle with Media houses not less than once over controversial headlines.

Just recently, the DP has been been seen blasting the Standard Media Group on several occasions over controversial headlines that run with his name, and now, he has turned his anger to the Nation Media Group.

On Thursday morning, Daily Nation newspaper ran a headline titled “Murumbi Land Ownership Row Haunts Ruto”.

Responding to the headline, the seemingly angry Ruto said that the news was fake and sponsored.

The now persistent, obviously sponsored FAKE NEWS by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure kabisa. Riswa! pic.twitter.com/uEDz4Xqyvj — William Samoei Ruto, PhD (@WilliamsRuto) October 2, 2019



Accusing the media house of being bankrupt, Ruto said that it has become hard for them to make a sale without his name on the headline.

"The now persistent, obviously sponsored FAKE NEWS by hired bankrupt media that finds it difficult to make a sale without the name Ruto. Bure kabisa. Riswa! " Ruto tweeted.

Two months ago, Ruto put The Star Newspaper on the spot over a story on their cover page.

Ruto referred to The Star’s cover story that was titled ‘Ruto Allies Plot to Scuttle Uhuru-Raila Referendum’, as fake news.

According to the Deputy President, it was uncouth of newspapers, to use his name to sell stories even when he was not involved in the said news.