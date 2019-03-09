”You are an assistant to Uhuru, not in my league, not my peer”- Raila tells Ruto

By Emmanuel Wanjala

Opposition leader Raila Odinga has said the war on corruption is not targeting individuals.

He said neither he nor President Uhuru Kenyatta, who are spearheading the fight on corruption, are seeking personal gain.

“Uhuru wanted to leave a legacy and I told him the way things are going, there will be no legacy to leave. You will leave a more divided country than the one you found.

“Raila also wants to leave a legacy. So we are not in this looking for positions in the future. We are not targeting anybody. This is bringing everybody together,” Raila said.

The opposition chief said corruption is a cancer that must be dealt with like the monster it is regardless of one’s political affiliation.

He rubbished claims by Deputy President William Ruto and his allies that he joined Jubilee to rock the party from within.

“Raila has never been in Jubilee, he is out of Jubilee as a member of ODM,” he said.

He spoke on Saturday during the marking of the first anniversary of the March 9 handshake at Serena Hotel, Nairobi.

The former Prime Minister said the idea of him causing confusion within the ruling coalition is misplaced since he never attends Jubilee or Cabinet meetings to stir dissent.

Raila said if anything, the only interference he may cause would be at the African Union where he serves as special envoy for Infrastructure development.

“Sio hapa. Sahii mimi nacheza Super League, hii ujinga ya nyumbani nimewachia nyinyi,” he said.

[Not here (at home), I currently play in the Super League. This nonsense at home I have left it to you]

“Wacha mimi nicheze huko juu na Ronaldo na Messi na hao wengine.”

[Let me play at top league with the likes of Ronaldo, Messi and the others]

Jubilee politicians allied to DP Ruto have been jittery over the handshake since its inception last year.

They have consistently claimed that the ODM leader wants to break up Jubilee and scuttle the party’s succession plans.

Speaking at the same function on Saturday, Wiper leader Kalonzo Musyoka equally said the war on corruption was not targeting individuals.

The thanksgiving event was also attended by women leaders and Kakamega governor Wycliffe Oparanya who echoed the same sentiments.