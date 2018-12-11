Yes we are targeting Kalenjins and here is why

By Dorcas S

The Selective Prosecution of the “War on Corruption” by DPP Noordin Haji is Laughably Obvious and Lacking in Credibility!

Lest we forget, the preponderance of any one group – ethnic or racial – in a particular area, company, city (in the diaspora or even locally in the slums of Nairobi) is not unusual and/or unique to the preponderance of say Kalenjins in National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB).

Birds of a feather flock together.

Tis why there is a “Kiambu Mafia”, a “Central/Mt. Kenya Mafia”, the “Kabarak Kartel “and an assortment of “kitchen cabinets” that past leaders – from Jomo, Moi, Kibaki and now Uhuru – have surrounded themselves with.

Tis their prerogative.

Heck even a Jubilee favorite DJT has his son-in-law and daughter as aides in his administration and Obama brought in Valerie Jarret and David Axelrod from Chicago.

The Kenya Revenue Authority – that bastion of incorruptibility teems with ALL faces of a “tribeless Kenya” – NOT!

And lest we forget, this trend has a rich and storied history as excerpted below from Duncan Ndegwa’s selective autobiography – “Walking in Kenyatta Struggles: My Story”.

The red herring now being tossed out by kumiraites that the Kalenjins, hence William Ruto, are “corrupt”; prone to being “corrupt” and will thus run a “corrupt” government were WSR ascend to the top office come 2022 is just that – a red herring – and for that,

I am here to say BULLSHIT!

This narrative is being pushed by those who either (a) have an axe to grind with the junior half of the former “digital duo” or (b) are afraid that in WSR, they don’t and will not have a toady in the top job malleable to their whims and wishes.

It is a narrative equally selective in its memory.

Need I remind those hyperventilating and cheering over those now being prosecuted by the DPP that the actions of Haji et co IS politically-motivated – no two ways about it.

I say this because if this latest farce of a “fight against corruption” had even a scintilla of credibility, the mugshots of Waiguru, Nyokabi and Kihanya would be equally visible in the media as the mugshots of the folks from NCPB were are being inundated by.

Uhuru himself has alluded to, on numerous occasions, that he knows those who are “corrupt”; “cartels influencing decisions” in his own OP yet he has never forwarded these names to the DPP and if he has, he has done it in secrecy!

Let me reiterate a point I have made severally, on matters of corruption and corruptibility, William Ruto is cut from the same cloth as Uhuru Kenyatta but somehow the former is now the posterchild for the scourge?

In fact, I’d argue that Uhuru Kenyatta’s entire being is steeped in the very culture of corruption and ill-gotten gains and abuse of public office and use of instruments of government such as the DPP to maintain his hold on power that he is now decrying and his toadies are hoisting on to William Ruto!

I am here to say BULLSHIT!

The selective prosecution by the DPP is wrong and exposes the limitations of his efforts.

It politicizes, make that ethnicizes his efforts and does very little to unify the country let alone make a dent in a corrupt national culture that has siphoned off KSh.1Trillion every year since that incorruptible “good guy surrounded by bad people” took office in 2013.

Incidentally, who ARE those “bad people” surrounding Uhuru Kenyatta?