Yes, there were Plans to RIG IN some Jubilee Hopefuls in the SHAMBOLIC Nominations on Friday- Governor Kabogo Reveals

By William Mwangi for the Star

Kiambu Governor William Kabogo has alleged there might have been plans to rig in some JP hopefuls in the shambolic primaries last Friday.

Kabogo (pictured) at the weekend expressed fear that many aspirants were irregularly involved in the exercise, saying some even transported ballot boxes and equipment.

“The people need to know we were prepared for free and fair nominations. What we experienced was just disappointing. My competitor Ferdinand Waititu Babayao said he helped transport ballot boxes to the Wangige polling station,” he said.

Kabogo said the party should prepare and ensure no room for mistakes to avoid fallout.

“We have evidence showing serious malpractices and people need to desist from ashaming the party and President Uhuru Kenyatta. We hope the mistakes made last week will not be repeated,” he said.

Kabogo said the problems would have been caused by the reshuffle of returning officers.

“We have witnessed voters suffer all day, then not being able to vote. Party officials must show that the party is paramount enough to offer leadership,” he said.

The county chief is defending his seat. He urged residents not reject leaders “whose main agenda is name-calling”.

“I’ve heard leader go around trying to malign me, but I only ask Wanjiku to show up on Tuesday or any other day the party sets for Kiambu so we can prove that Kiambu residents want leadership not insults and name-calling.”