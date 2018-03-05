Women from Uhuru’s Backyard Stage Demos as Alcohol Renders Their Men Vegetables

Women from Kirangi and Kuri villages in Gatundu South, Kiambu, on Sunday evening staged a four-hour demonstration against the increase of bars and alcoholism in the area.

While area Governor Ferdinand Waititu is picking squabbles with Kitui Governor Charity Ngilu, his County is choking under the pangs of alcoholism. Gatundu South is also home of Jubilee Motor mouth Moses Kuria. Most notable, President Uhuru comes from same place.

The protest comes barely a few days after Interior CS Fred Matiang’i ordered County Commissioners to launch a crackdown on drugs and illicit brews.

Speaking during the peaceful protest, more than 100 women from the area expressed their anger at losing their husbands and sons to alcoholism.

“Domestic violence has been on the rise due to alcohol. In this shopping center, we have only four shops but seven bars,” said a concerned mother.

They further accused police officers from the area of taking bribes from the bar owners making it hard to police them and shut them down when the need arise.

The enraged women also accused their drunkard husbands of being unable to sire children adding that many of them have since fled their homes. Others have sold most of their property to fetch money for alcohol.

“We want our men to stop drinking when they’re not supposed to because they do not even have jobs,” lamented another protester.

They called upon President Uhuru Kenyatta to intervene and save their sons and husbands.