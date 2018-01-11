List Of Women Uhuru Will Appoint To Cabinet, Prof Kagwanja’s Wife Monica to head Foreign Affairs

The Following are the names of top women leaders who are poised to be named Cabinet Secretaries;

1. Dr Monica Juma- designate CS for Foreign Affairs and International Trade. Dr Juma is the the principal secretary at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, she will replace her boss Madam Amina Mohammed who she allegedly considers incompetent and an intellectual dwarf.

2. Prof Olive Mugenda- designate CS Education. Prof Mugenda was until 2015 the vice challencelor of Kenyatta University. She is a known Uthamakistan’s activist and allegedly used his position and university facilities to aid 2013 rigging.

3. Amina Mohammed- desgnate CS Labour and East Africa Community Affairs. She will be reshuffled from foreign affirs and international trade where a tussle between her and her PS Dr Monica Juma had led to a gridlock. Dr Juma is an accomplished academic while Amina is considered an average girl riding on her brother’s network that runs deep into the old KANU networks of Mzee Moi and strongmen late Nicholas Biwott and Joshua Kulei.

4. Sarah Serem- To be determined but will most likely take over from Sicily Kariuki’s Gender and Youth affairs docket. She replaces Phylis Kandie whose debut in the cabinet will be ended. Kandie may get a diplomatic posting as a soft landing most likely United Kingdom or Australia.

5. Hon Mary Emase- To be determined but word is that she may get Livestock and fisheries to be hived from the bigger Agriculture docket

6. Joyce Lay- to be determined but will most likely take over Sports docket

The Other strong candidate is Esther Koimet, a technocrat at the Treasury who many will appreciate that she has what it takes to run treasury as the Principal Secretary