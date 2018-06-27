Women Rep Esther Passaris Narrowly Escapes Attack By Rowdy Dagoretti Youth

Nairobi Women Rep Esther Passaris has narrated how she escaped unhurt after rowdy youth from Dagoretti North chased her Tuesday evening demanding money from her.

Taking the shocking revelation to Twitter, the ODM lawmaker said that she was on her way back to the city when a group of “youth hoped on bodaboda, three to four on each, and chased my car all in the way into the City.”

“On my way out, the rowdy youths hoped on bodaboda, three to four on each, and chased my car all in the way into the City in large convoy that posed a danger to other road users.

“It’s high time we address the culture of handouts and its long-term effects on our youth,” she said.

She added: “But I was adamant that I would not give any money and that our activities would go on as planned. To be fair, only a few youths have made a habit out of this, making the rest look bad. The turn-out was incredible and I enjoyed interacting with the local residents.”

Earlier, the youths had warned that if Passaris would not give them handouts after the event they would unleash fury on her, and indeed dozens of them chased her using bodabodas