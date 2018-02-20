The Woman Who Stole At KNH Arrested, She Is Edna Njeri

A woman who stole a baby yesterday has been arrested.
Edna Njeri was arrested after her images and that of the baby were circulated in social media.
According to the neighbor who raised the alarm, Njeri had miscarried few fays ago and went to KNH solely to steal a baby.
The father of the twins was featured in prime time news yesterday appealing for Kenyans to give him information leading to the arrest of the woman.
Comments
Anonymous says
NJERI KNOWS WHERE SMART PERSONS COME FROM! That a Kikuyu lady steals a LUO CHILD, Kikuyucinema loading!
Kevin says
This article is bullshit cos the thief was a kerubo or kemunto. Stop with the stereotypes
Anonymous says
Deport her from NASA zones back to Letotho where they cook babies meet and fix mtula and Samosas.