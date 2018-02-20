The Woman Who Stole At KNH Arrested, She Is Edna Njeri

A woman who stole a baby yesterday has been arrested.

Edna Njeri was arrested after her images and that of the baby were circulated in social media.

According to the neighbor who raised the alarm, Njeri had miscarried few fays ago and went to KNH solely to steal a baby.

The father of the twins was featured in prime time news yesterday appealing for Kenyans to give him information leading to the arrest of the woman.