Woman Shot By Police Was My Wife, Had A Love Affair With her Nephew Chege, Both deserved Death- Mr Kirubi

Nairobi businessman George Kirubi, whose wife was killed by police officers at City Park, has come out to reveal rather worrying details regarding the now famous investigation.

Kirubi was interviewed by the Nation where he admitted that he suspected that his wife Janet Waiyaki was having an affair with his nephew Bernard Chege.

“Yes I complained to Wangui’s mother and sister as well as Chege’s mother—who is my late brother’s wife —that I do not want that relationship between Chege and Wangui,” he stated.

He added that if it was true that the two were lovers, then they did not deserve to live.

“If it is true that those two had a sexual relationship… even the Bible is against that and the Bible says that people who engage in such sin are not supposed to be alive,” Kirubi stated.

During the interview, the writer noted the businessman was in a business as usual mode, supervising renovations in his bar business in Gloria Hotel and Club which is located in downtown Nairobi.

Interestingly, Kirubi admitted that he did not go to hospital after learning that his second wife had been shot.

He said he received a phone call from a friend telling him to rush to Avenue Park Hospital because his wife had been shot.

“I did not even get to the hospital,” he recalled. “Another friend called me to tell me that Janet was dead.”

Rather than accompany the body to the morgue, Kirubi left his business and went home to be with his children. He saw his wife’s body two days later when the post-mortem was done.

He was quick to dismiss rumors that he may have used the police to carry out a hatchet job, but also appears to brag about his connections with senior police officers.

They say that I am friends with the DCIO Parklands. Yes, he is my friend for many years. He even knew Janet. I also know the DCIO of Kamukunji and even Kinoti (Director of Criminal Investigation boss) is also my friend. But does that mean I killed my wife?” he asked.

Kirubi insisted that he was innocent and pledged his support for the detectives investigating the matter.

“What is important is that I accept that she is gone. Although I am in a lot of pain. This is the Lord’s doing,” he stated.

