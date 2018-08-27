BREAKING: Woman Recorded Kissing Athlete Asbel Kiprop Hospitalized After Suicide Attempt

The woman who today Monda was the internet sensation following a leaked a raunchy video with world champion Asbel Kiprop has allegedly tried to commit suicide.

Sources indicate Nancy Rotich, who in 2017 was a Jubilee MCA candidate is currently undergoing treatment at the Eldoret Hospital after she apparently took a poisonous substance after the embarrassing video went viral on social media.



World 1500m champion Asbel Kiprop was reportedly angry with his pace setter and Nancy’s husband, Henry Rotich for spreading drug use rumours.

In the heat of the moment, the 1500 metres Olympic gold medalist is said to have publicized images of himself and Nancy so as to get back at Rotich.



Speaking to a local media house earlier on in the day, Kiprop said that the woman in the video cost him his career and family.

He further accused her of going round with a lot of men, some of whom he cannot mention.



More to follow