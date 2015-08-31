EMOTIONAL: Jane Nkatha born with one KIDNEY that has now FAILED needs HELP to get Transplant

Jane Nkatha, a 47 year old woman who was born with one Kidney is in urgent need of medical help after her only kidney failed.
At the age of 8, Jane was diagnosed with a urinary bladder problem which has since necessitated four fistula operations leading to a total loss of her bladder.
Jane has been undergoing dialysis at least 3 times a week at a cost of Ksh 5,000 per session at the Kenyatta National Hospital which has seriously depleted her familyâ€™s financial resources.
Jane is now due for a kidney transplant in India this September at an estimated cost of Ksh 3.5 Million. The family is now appealing for medical aid to cater for the life saving kidney transplant.
Contributions can be sent to Jane Nkathaâ€™s Equity Account Number 0570162143622, Kikuyu branch or her Mpesa number 0712273966.
Editor’s note: Kenya Today will publish any medical assistance requests for FREE after verification.
Comments
loise Mbichi says
.may God come through for you my dear. Besides contribution,count on family and I to stand with you in prayer.you will soon be well and strong. There is nothing impossible with God.
DR LORENA says
Dear Sir /Madam,
Do you want to sell your kidney? Are you seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us today and we shall offer you good amount for your Kidney. My name is DR LORENA FITCH am a Nephrologist in LORENA KIDNEY CLINIC. We specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in Turkey, USA,Germany,Poland,Spain. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via email:([email protected])
LORENA KIDNEY CLINIC FOUNDATION
Email:[email protected]
Anonymous says
Equity my ass? Equity My ass? This Kikuyu Equity thieving Bank?Let Equity stand for the whole operation .Where is CEOMwangi hiding?
edwin ochengo says
what if i want to donate my one kidney to her ,how can i do it.
julius kibua says
Sis,everyone falls dwn,but u are going to get up again. Bcoz u know u have it in u to triumph over this illness. Here’s to wishing u a speedy ad comfortable recovery. Dedication ad determination are wonderful qualities,but lot can be said for NOT dying with ur boots on.we are depending on ur timely recovery. In the meantime,pls take it easy dear sis . there’s nothing elephant b4 God.
Anne says
Am deeply touched by the story of this lady .Its very unfortunate her has been ful of misfortunes.Honestly fellow Kenyans i believe with awilling heart we can rise money for our dea sister.Nkatha be strong and have faith in God that you will get this money ad under go the operation successfully.wakenya tuungane pamoja and help this lady.3.5 m is very little when you know you are saving someones life.
kagwiria says
Cuzo we have come from far and God never let you down.we shall overcome. My support is yours for the keeping as always.
Anonymous says
it hurts me a lot when I see u laying helpless but am also encouraged to see how u have been holding on despite the pain u are going through.fellow friends let’s sent our contributions n who knows through them Nkatha will get het kidney back and at the same time God meet our needs..may the good lord glorify himself in your life.
Carolina says
Be strong my dear Siz God is still in the throne
VICTOR says
Dear young woman
Your story is soooo touching ad giving me no peace at heart when I try to imagine what you are going through for close to 40yrs plus. I have done what’s within my capacity for now.you can check your accounts ad confirm. Sorry again Jane,our God’s more powerful than any amount of money ad wise than any surgeon on earth.my appeal to all fellow kenyans,pls let’s do something to safe the life of this young woman.
JAGAN MOHAN says
Did you want to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down, and will are ready to offer you
$250,000.00 USD for your Kidney. My name is Dr.JAGAN MOHAN , i am a Nephrology in India Surgical Hospital. JSS
hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other organ treatment, we also deal with buying and
transplantation of kidneys with a
living and healthy donor. We are located in India. If you are interested in selling your kidney please don’t
hesitate to contact us via : Email: [email protected]
Please Note: Internet there are a lot of people with different motive, So Please be sincere and truthful we are
not kid, this is about saving lives of
others.Fraudulent is not accepted please
Best Regard
Dr. JAGAN MOHAN
Phone +918867801339
Dr Felix says
Hello All, You are welcome to “Artemis Hospital
will are in need of ungent kidney O+ B- A+ sellers please contact will offer best amount:
contact us today via Email. [email protected]
Best Regard
Dr Mark Felix
call: +918588913209
Be the first to contact
Thanks
dr.christ says
Hi, we are looking for kidney donors who are ready to sell or buy kidney very urgently . B + ve , O
+ ve and A+ ve with International passports / Voters card or
Pan- card and age should be more than 18 years . Interested
people contact me at Email : [email protected] gmail.com
Note : Donors will be compensated Bountifully with a large sum of money.
Thanks.
Dr.christ
Management.
Lions Kidney says
ATTENTION!!! Lions Kidney Hospital needs an urgent kidney donor around the world immediately, For more info contact via [email protected], We are buying for the sum amount of $230,000.00
CONTACT: +919673021808
Regards.
Dr Federick Williams says
Su atención por favor,
¡Espere! Considere la posibilidad de vender su riñón como una opción. ROMA Memorial Hospital es urgentemente necesitado de riñones e hígados, nosotros mensaje inmediatamente. La Fundación Nacional está comprando actualmente riñón sano. Mi nombre es Dr. Federick Williams, Operamos en Memorial Hospital ROMA. Nuestro hospital está especializado en cirugía renal y también nos ocupamos de la compra y el trasplante de riñones y los hígados con sala de un donante correspondiente. Estamos ubicados en NUEVA YORK, Italia, Canadá, ESPAÑA, Rusia, Alemania, Turquía, Reino Unido, Francia ETC: Si usted está interesado en la compra o venta de riñones por favor no dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros a través de correo electrónico: [email protected]
Necesita donantes genuinos.
La espera de sus responde … ..
Atentamente….
Dr. Federick Williams
Scott says
We need voluntary kidney donors with blood group O+, O-, A+, A-, B+, B-, AB-, AB+ , MALE or FEMALE. BENEFIT: 100,000 USD – 500,000 USD. Contact: [email protected]
Scott says
The Catholic Charities Humanitarian need voluntary kidney donors with blood group O+, O-, A+, A-, B+, B-, AB-, AB+ , MALE or FEMALE. BENEFIT: 100,000 USD – 500,000 USD. Contact: [email protected]
apollo says
Dear Sir/ Madam,
vaṇakkam, nīṅkaḷ paṇam uṅkaḷ ciṟunīraka vāṅka allatu viṟka vēṇṭum, piriṭṭiṣ ciṟunīraka nōyāḷi caṅkam ō tēvai avacaramāka ākum + ve maṟṟum enta pāspōrṭ tēvaippaṭum oru + ciṟunīraka naṉkoṭaiyāḷarkaḷ ve. Enta oru tāṉam allatu vāṅka tayārāka iruntāl eṅkaḷ vaḻiyāka eṅkaḷai toṭarpu koḷḷavum. Miṉṉañcal id_ [email protected]
tolaipēci eṇ. + 918056506467
apollo says
प्रिय महोदय / महोदया,
हैलो, आप पैसे के लिए खरीदने के लिए या अपने गुर्दे बेचने के लिए चाहते हैं , ब्रिटिश गुर्दा रोगी एसोसिएशन हे के लिए तत्काल जरूरत है + ve और ए + गुर्दा दाताओं ve किसी भी पासपोर्ट के साथ की आवश्यकता होती है । अगर किसी भी एक दान या खरीदने के लिए तैयार है हमारे माध्यम से संपर्क करें । ईमेल id_ [email protected]
फोन नंबर । + 918056506467
Dr hanadex says
Good day every one,
Sell a kidney. Save a life and
earn money.
You want to sell your kidney to save
a life?
Are you looking for an
opportunity to sell your kidney for a
good price?
This is an opportunity for you
to sell your kidney for 600,000 pounds and above. All
Interested suppliers should
contact DR. HANADEX one
surgeon and consultant nephrologist
Hanadex HOSPITAL For more
information contact us via e-
mail: [email protected]
Dr gomez says
Estimado Señor / Señora:
¿Quieres vender tu riñón? ¿Está buscando una oportunidad para vender su riñón por dinero debido a Financial Break Down y no sabe qué hacer, entonces póngase en contacto con nosotros hoy y le ofreceremos buena cantidad para su riñón. Mi nombre es Dr.gomez. Soy un Phrenologist en UBTH Specialist Hospital. Nuestro Hospital está especializado en cirugías renales y también tratamos de compra y trasplante de riñones con un donante correspondiente. Estamos ubicados en España, Reino Unido, Estados Unidos, Malasia. Si usted está interesado en la venta o la compra de riñón por favor no dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros a través de correo electrónico: ([email protected])
Dr Adams says
We are urgently in need of kidney donors in Apollo
Hospital for the sum of $309,000.00 USD, Contact us
now on email for more details..Email:[email protected]
Call Line: 91-9066573104
Doctor Adams
drharvardphillips says
This is to inform the general public Male/Female who are healthy and %100 serious in selling their kidney for the Amount you which to sell should urgently contact Dr.Harvard. As we have a lot of patients who are here for kidney transplant,Our hospital is specialized in Kidney Surgery/transplant and other major treatment. whatsap me +919036540137 or e-mail [email protected]
Dave Mark says
WE ARE URGENTLY IN NEED OF KIDNEY DONORS,
WITH THE SUM OF $290,000USD, CONTACT US
NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.EMAIL; {[email protected]}
WHATSAPP NUMBER… (+91 9108237337)
Dr.Dave Mark OF Fortis HOSPITAL INDIA. I AM A
SPECIALIST IN ORGAN SURGERY,
We need your urgent responds…
David says
Global Hospitals Group India is urgently in need of O+ve and A+ve kidney donors. Interested donors should please contact us through our email address [email protected]
Dr.David Brown
Nephrologist,Global Hospitals Group India.
+919071299642
Dave Mark says
WE ARE URGENTLY IN NEED OF KIDNEY DONORS,
WITH THE SUM OF $290,000USD, CONTACT US
NOW FOR MORE INFORMATION.EMAIL; {[email protected]}
WHATSAPP NUMBER… (+91 9108237337)
Dr.Dave Mark OF Fortis HOSPITAL INDIA. I AM A
SPECIALIST IN ORGAN SURGERY,
We need your urgent responds…
Dr Fred Peter says
Hola gente, mi nombre es Timothy White. Soy un ciudadano de Gran Bretaña y tengo algo importante que decirles a todos. Hace unos 8 años, me dijeron que tenía la enfermedad de cálculos renales y que, por supuesto, causó algunos daños graves a mi riñón.
Un colega amigo mío acerca de la Fundación Nacional del Riñón (NKF) y cómo pueden ayudarme a conseguir un nuevo riñón de un donante. Al principio, no creí, pero no tuve elección. Yo le di una prueba, y al día para cortar una larga historia, estoy bien otra vez. Tengo riñón nuevo y funcional. Todo gracias a NKF y al buen doctor, el Dr. Fred Peter, que hizo todo esto posible. Hoy soy un hombre feliz. Compran y venden riñones.
Por favor, amigos, no voy a engañar a usted. Si usted tiene a alguien con un problema similar, le aconsejo que se comunique con el Dr. Fred Peter a través de su correo o rápidamente añadirlo y WHATSAPP él via_ +2348100872163. Te deseo lo mejor.
Dr. Morgan Jackson says
My name is Dr ,MORGAN JACKSON Dr. I’m a Nephrologist in John Robert Hospital, India. We are specialists in kidney and Heart surgery / transplantation and other organ treatment ; we also sell, purchase and carry out transplantation of kidneys with a living and healthy donor deal. If you are interested in selling your kidney or buying one, we are ready to pay $308,000.00 for your healthy kidney, contact us via Email: [email protected]
Dr Thimothy says
Any one interested to sell his kidney with affordable amount do contact [email protected] send
dr gomez says
Estimado Señor / Señora:
¿Quieres vender tu riñón? ¿Está buscando una oportunidad para vender su riñón por dinero debido a la ruptura financiera y no sabe qué hacer, entonces póngase en contacto con nosotros hoy y le ofreceremos una buena cantidad para su riñón. Mi nombre es DR Gomez soy un Nefrólogo en LORENA KINNEY CLINIC. Nos especializamos en cirugía de riñón y también nos ocupamos de la compra y el trasplante de riñones con un donante correspondiente vivos. Estamos ubicados en India, Turquía, Nigeria, Estados Unidos, Malasia, Indonesia, Ghana, Polonia, España. Si está interesado en vender o comprar riñones, no dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros por correo electrónico: ([email protected])
Droctor Donald Osborn says
We are urgently in need of kidney donors for the sum of $470,000,00, contact us via email address: [email protected] Droctor Donald Osborn
Dr Haji Terry says
If you are interested in selling your kidney for the sum of $500,000.00 cash hurry and contact us but we need genuine donor,via : [email protected] Dr Haji Terry +918892945037
dr gomez says
Dear Sir /Madam,
Do you want to sell your kidney? Are you seeking for an opportunity to sell your kidney for money due to financial break down and you don’t know what to do, then contact us today and we shall offer you good amount for your Kidney. My name is DR Gomez am a Nephrologist in LORENA KIDNEY CLINIC. We specialized in Kidney Surgery and we also deal with buying and transplantation of kidneys with a living an corresponding donor. We are located in Indian, Turkey, Nigeria, USA, Malaysia,Indonesia,Ghana,Poland,Spain. If you are interested in selling or buying kidney’s please don’t hesitate to contact us via email:([email protected])
Lakeshore free shipping says
I have been checking out many of your stories and it’s pretty clever stuff. I will surely bookmark your blog.
Mathilda lydia says
I’m Mathilda lydia by name. I live in Munich,{Germany} i want to use this medium to alert everyone who want to sell his/her kidney to be very careful because there are scammers everywhere.Few months ago I was financially strained, and due to my desperation I was scammed by several online kidney hospital clinics. I had almost lost hope until a friend of mine referred me to a very reliable Clinic called Lorena Kidney Clinic where i finally got a secured amount for the selling of my kidney of 500,000.00 Euro under hours without any stress. If you are in need of where to sell your kidney just contact them now via: {[email protected]} I‘m using this medium to alert everyone who want to sell his/her kidney because of the hell I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent Hospitals. And I don’t wish even my enemy to pass through such hell that I passed through in the hands of those fraudulent online Hospitals, i will also want you to help me pass this information to others who are also in need and looking for where to sell their kidney for money once you have also receive your payment from Lorena Kidney Clinic, i pray that God should bless them and give them more grace to help us all.
God bless this company forever.
Mathilda lydia
Testimony on how i sold my kidney.
dr gomez says
Estimado Señor / Señora:
¿Quieres vender tu riñón? ¿Está buscando una oportunidad para vender su riñón por dinero debido a la ruptura financiera y no sabe qué hacer, entonces póngase en contacto con nosotros hoy y le ofreceremos una buena cantidad para su riñón. Mi nombre es DR Gomez soy un Nefrólogo en LORENA KINNEY CLINIC. Nos especializamos en cirugía de riñón y también nos ocupamos de la compra y el trasplante de riñones con un donante correspondiente vivos. Estamos ubicados en India, Turquía, Nigeria, Estados Unidos, Malasia, Indonesia, Ghana, Polonia, España. Si está interesado en vender o comprar riñones, por favor, no dude en ponerse en contacto con nosotros a través de correo electrónico: ([email protected])
DR MAX NEWTON says
Body organ needed urgently at Apollo Hospital my name is Dr Max Newton ,we offer 700,000 usd contact me via whatsapp number: +917676505791.
email:[email protected]
Doctor Richard Smitt says
Sai Sri Hospital is urgently in need of kidney donors with A,O,or B blood, Donors will be awarded with the amount of($390,000.00). We are located in Malaysia, Canada, South Africa,India ,UK Turkey and all over UAE, Interested person should kindly contact us and you will be highly rewarded with this amount immediately. All email should be send to:[email protected] WhatsApp number: +918525001532 Call @ +919677354815 Doctor Richard Smitt