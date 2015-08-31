EMOTIONAL: Jane Nkatha born with one KIDNEY that has now FAILED needs HELP to get Transplant

Jane Nkatha, a 47 year old woman who was born with one Kidney is in urgent need of medical help after her only kidney failed.

At the age of 8, Jane was diagnosed with a urinary bladder problem which has since necessitated four fistula operations leading to a total loss of her bladder.

Jane has been undergoing dialysis at least 3 times a week at a cost of Ksh 5,000 per session at the Kenyatta National Hospital which has seriously depleted her familyâ€™s financial resources.

Jane is now due for a kidney transplant in India this September at an estimated cost of Ksh 3.5 Million. The family is now appealing for medical aid to cater for the life saving kidney transplant.

Contributions can be sent to Jane Nkathaâ€™s Equity Account Number 0570162143622, Kikuyu branch or her Mpesa number 0712273966.

