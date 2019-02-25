Breaking: Migori woman burns sister in-law with boiling oil, face disfigured

A woman from Rongo sub-county, Migori county and her daughter in law are in police custody for burning her brother’s wife with boiling oil over domestic quarrel.

The woman, not yet identified and her only one month old daughter in law Veron Onditi, 23, are held at Kamagambo police station.

Their badly disfigured victim, Beryl Otieno is at Rongo District Hospital still fighting for her life, completely disfigured.

According to Dickens Onyango who is the brother in law to the victim said that the incident started when one calf had gone to the garden.

Beryl said she was shocked when she arrived and Veron was in the kitchen.

“I thought she was boiling tea for her kids as she kept telling them to be patient as she was cooling it, she came with two bowls and attacked me,” she narrated.

Kirui appealed to the residents to always seek dialogue as a family instead of resorting to taking law into their hands saying such people will be dealt with in accordance to the law.