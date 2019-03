A woman has given birth to 5 babies in Kakamega county on Wednesday morning.

Evelyn Namukhula 28, gave birth to three girls and two boys through a Caesarean Section.

Evelyn who is now a mother of 9 children hails from Navakholo Constituency.

Her husband Herbert Wawire who live in Sisokhe village thanked God for the gift and pleaded for help to help him raise the children.

She had been seven months pregnant at the time of the delivery.