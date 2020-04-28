Wisdom to married women, how to avoid war with husband as quarantine season continues

Photo: Citizen TV news anchor Yvonne Matole nee Okwara, a model good wife, gyms often and dedicated to her work

To married women, apply wisdom so that this quarantine season does not-have to break your family/ home. There are women who are eagerly waiting for those men. A few tips to apply for the sake of peace.

– Let the man win the conversation especially on matters politics, if you are Kikuyu or Kalenjin and Hubby is from West side/Coast or Ukambani please shut the fuck up, there is nothing to loose rather peace to gain.

– Stop touching or picking his calls respect him, don’t even bother to listen to his conversations, some things you cannot control, let him enjoy his sex chats for it will prepare him for a super steamy love making with you.

– Ignore women calling him he has choosen to be with you remember those women too have houses fully furnished and some with your husbands children in there.

– Stop bringing up topics that he doesn’t want to discuss, like repairing your mother’s house, or bringing over your nephew.

– Since your not working enjoy your kitchen and release your house help this will keep you so busy that you will not have idle time to fight.

– Enjoy the moment with your children, learn a few more things about them, know their friends

– Stop looking for information that will drain you and leave you with negative energy, Mama you will nurse ulcers or get into depression leaving your children suffering.

– Give good sex , proper sex that he will end up blocking all the slay queens. It’s not that they are better than you some do not even know how to shower they just excite them . Enjoy the moment than push your husbands away.

– Remember they remain the head and we remain the neck that will never change .