WIPER Party to Expel Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo for Rebelling againt Party and Supporting Ruto

Kalonzo Musyoka led WIPER party is contemplating expelling Kisauni MP Ali Mbogo over incessant rebellion that started just after he won the seat on the party’s ticket last August.

Party members and supporters have petitioned Wiper to expel Mbogo from the party and be removed from Parliamentary committees.

The Coast MP is said to have been deliberately absconding party activities including failing to attend Parliamentary group meetings over what has been termed as open defiance to Party leader.

The Party’s Executive Director Jared Siso has said the first term Lawmaker and Businessman will be disciplined according to party structures and constitution.

While the MP think hobnobbing with DP William Ruto might buoy his 2022 chances, pundits argue it is political suicide considering it is the Kamba voting block at the Coast that gave him that seat