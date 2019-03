William Ruto is fake, People have died even in my constituency-Hon Kamket

Tiaty member of parliament William Kamkaet has rubbished claims by the deputy president stating that people have died due to hunger.

Kamket who was speaking on Citizen tv’s show dubbed “Tonight” the first term member of parliament said hes was shocked when a person of a level of deputy president’s caliber could lie to Kenyans on a national television.

The Tiaty mp who regretted being part of the Jubilee regime slammed his governor for lying to the public about deaths to please his boss.

Kamket said that most people have not received relief food as earlier claimed by devolution CS Eugine Wamalwa and that there is no money to transport food to grassroots areas.