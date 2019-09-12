William Ruto has opened a political war with Uhuru Kenyatta- Hon. Ngunjiri

By Ngunjiri Wambugu via fb

WILLIAM RUTO vs UHURU KENYATTA?

Can we now officially agree that we have people from Mt Kenya region, including elected leaders in Jubilee, who are willing to politically fight Uhuru Kenyatta and his government, on behalf of William Ruto?

Of course we can argue about who has more numbers behind him, but can we first agree we have a fight between forces allied to William Ruto, and forces allied to Uhuru Kenyatta, fighting for the political soul of our region? Then we move on from there.

WILLIAM RUTO’s INTEREST IN MT KENYA

Some Mt Kenya leaders are busy fighting for William Ruto.

What they don’t realise is that what William Ruto is trying to do is to wrestle the Mt Kenya vote bloc away from Uhuru Kenyatta before 2022, so that he doesn’t have to offer the region anything or negotiate with them, for them to vote for him in that election.

What we should ask is what these leaders fighting for him have received from him now that they have shown us they are willing to fight Uhuru, for Ruto. And whether what they have been paid is theirs with their families alone, or it’s also for the community.

#Kieleweke