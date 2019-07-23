William Ruto and Murkomen should resign, very CORRUPT!

ODM Chairman John Mbadi on Tuesday found himself on the receiving end of brutal trolls from a section of Kenyans on Twitter (KoT) after calling for the resignation of DP William Ruto.

Mbadi’s opinion came just hours after the arrest of Treasury CS Henry Rotich and other high ranking officials in relation to the Arror and Kimwarer Dams scandal.

The National Assembly Assembly Minority Leader John Mbadi has challenged the Deputy President William Ruto to resign following Kimwarer, Arror dams scandal cases.

Mbadi who doubles up as Suba South MP, together with a group of ODM leaders had called on Deputy President William Ruto and Senate majority leader Kipchumba Murkomen to resign following indictments over the scandal in which billions of shillings of taxpayers’ funds were lost.

“DP Ruto & his henchmen, including Murkomen, came out to publicly state that there was no impropriety in the matter… They should apologise for misleading Kenyans,” Posted Mbadi online.

It is, however, Mbadi’s comments that rubbed some social media users the wrong way. Some advised him to first concentrate on supporting and passing the necessary bill, Punguza Mzigo Initiative before embarking on William Ruto’s resignation.

“DP Ruto & his henchmen, including Murkomen, came out to publicly state that there was no impropriety in the matter… They should apologise for misleading Kenyans,”~ Mbadi, ODM