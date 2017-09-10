”I Will Not Quit IEBC Job Despite Pressure From Statehouse Operatives”- Dr Roselyne Akombe

IEBC Commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe has assured Kenyans that she will not quit despite pressure from ‘Statehouse’
Dr Akombe who doubles as a senior advisor to the Under-Secretary General (Political Affairs) at the United Nations secretariat in New York and holds both Kenya and United States of America passport has proofed a tough nut to crack for Jubilee operatives who are desperately trying to get her out of the commission.
Jubilee have been spreading false propaganda that she is NASA sympathiser and is the one leaking the rigging scheme that was undertaken on August 8th.
“I have never met any politician over election issues after the Supreme Court ruling. Near to the truth is my meeting with Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.” She termed as propaganda screen shots of WhatsApp chats alleged to be between her and Siaya Senator James Orengo. “I have never met the NASA leadership. I have met Tuju.
Why is no one talking about my meeting with him? It’s a meeting I can publicly confirm because as far I am concerned, it was in the interest of the electoral process,” said Akombe. She has also dismissed rumours that she is planning to quit.
“I am not planning to tender my resignation. Now my focus is purely on a credible electoral process that will vindicate us,” she says.
The commissioner, who has kept a low profile since the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport incident where she was briefly detained before she travelled to the US, says all she wants is to deliver free, fair, credible and verifiable election.
“When I signed up for this job, I knew what I was getting myself into. In the course of discharging my duties, I am cognizant of the fact that many will try to rattle me, but I have to do the right thing,” she says.
She has backed Chebukati’s ‘project team’ which was selected to replace Chiloba and his team. However, five other IEBC commissioners have rejected this team leading to a stand-off.
Biggie says
Be firm n stand your ground…don’t be shaken by thieves… deliver a credible n verifiable election.
JOSHUA OKUMU says
Be firm Daktari and may GOD bless you.
AnTonio k says
be firm DR GOD protect you wherever you go
Anonymous says
Truth shall remain to set the Nation free Doc Stand by it.
Anonymous says
Kaa ngumu Dr ili wezi wafurushwe.
Learning something says
All will be well with ALMIGHTY GOD.
Anonymous says
kula kangumu na ukae ngumu I sock your life in the Holy blood of Jesus Christ. Any team Pharao who will try to harass you, he will swept by water Exodus 14v1-19.May your enemies be scattered in 7ways as the Bible says.May those who will try to plann I’ll against you meet lightening, thunderstorm from Heaven. Man of God Elijah asked fire from Heaven that destroyed the gods of bahal.
Ezekiel Limo Aengwo says
Kudo!Kenya needs your likeminded.
anonymous says
kaa ngumu madam daktari!
Anonymous says
Lady don’t resign.
Instead ask those folks in statehouse to resign cos they are not fit for any public office. They f**ked the whole election cos of their own greed for power and to stay in power through the back door.
silk the shoker says
all a dem should resign to make way for justice corruption may delay justice but justice is inevitable and all sins must be punished