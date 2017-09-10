”I Will Not Quit IEBC Job Despite Pressure From Statehouse Operatives”- Dr Roselyne Akombe

IEBC Commissioner Dr Roselyne Akombe has assured Kenyans that she will not quit despite pressure from ‘Statehouse’

Dr Akombe who doubles as a senior advisor to the Under-Secretary General (Political Affairs) at the United Nations secretariat in New York and holds both Kenya and United States of America passport has proofed a tough nut to crack for Jubilee operatives who are desperately trying to get her out of the commission.

Jubilee have been spreading false propaganda that she is NASA sympathiser and is the one leaking the rigging scheme that was undertaken on August 8th.

“I have never met any politician over election issues after the Supreme Court ruling. Near to the truth is my meeting with Jubilee Secretary General Raphael Tuju.” She termed as propaganda screen shots of WhatsApp chats alleged to be between her and Siaya Senator James Orengo. “I have never met the NASA leadership. I have met Tuju.

Why is no one talking about my meeting with him? It’s a meeting I can publicly confirm because as far I am concerned, it was in the interest of the electoral process,” said Akombe. She has also dismissed rumours that she is planning to quit.

“I am not planning to tender my resignation. Now my focus is purely on a credible electoral process that will vindicate us,” she says.

The commissioner, who has kept a low profile since the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport incident where she was briefly detained before she travelled to the US, says all she wants is to deliver free, fair, credible and verifiable election.



“When I signed up for this job, I knew what I was getting myself into. In the course of discharging my duties, I am cognizant of the fact that many will try to rattle me, but I have to do the right thing,” she says.

She has backed Chebukati’s ‘project team’ which was selected to replace Chiloba and his team. However, five other IEBC commissioners have rejected this team leading to a stand-off.