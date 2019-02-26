Will DPP Order Arrest of Billionaire Naushad Merali for ‘bribing’ Uhuru 80million?

Joseph Githu says: Good evening cows,

There was a man who bribed the president with 10 million to get a tender😂😂😂😂, he kept quiet, didn’t tell us anything, waiting for the tender to come thru and make money and brag to us how he worked hard, trusted in God and paid his tithe😃 to be where he is……. but he is just a common thief, he only made noise when he realised that he bribed the wrong president, why hasn’t he been arrested? Or is bribing the president a part of the big four agenda? But honestly a fool and his money will soon be parted, you mean you can have 10 million in cash and believe that uhuru can ask you for a bribe on the phone? Bure kabisa

Halafu hizi masaitani zinapeleka watoto group of schools and brag to us how they know how to get tenders……kumbaff!

Ng’ombe ici

Kamasasa says:>>Waswa is a Luhya from Bungoma. He is among the group arrested defrauding Merali Millions of Shillings by mimicking Uhuru. Some few years ago:

Waswa hired 5 choppers, 5 elected MPS and paid a bride price, Ksh 5M. He brought a village in Ukambani to life when choppers hovered in the skies of the once sleepy village not known beyond 5 kilometers. In short, the Luhya gentleman had a LAVISH, STYLISH and CLASSY wedding.

Of concern: See how and where a horny Luhya man invests his millions.

Lesson: Hard earned cash is cautiously used. Easy got cash is spent in a rogue away, show off and arrogantly.

