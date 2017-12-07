We Will Arrest And Hang Raila If He Is Sworn As President- AG Githu Muigai

The action of having a parallel government amounts to treason and is punishable by death, Attorney General Githu Muigai has warned.

Muigai said this concerning the planned swearing-in of Opposition leader Raila Odinga which has been set for Jamhuri Day.

“The punishment of committing treason is death. The swearing-in of any person not declared by IEBC, and who did not win the election, is unacceptable,” he told the press on Thursday.

Githu further noted that if an inauguration is not by Chief Justice David Maraga, it is null, void and illegal

“The criminal law of the Republic of Kenya stipulates that this sort of process is high treason. It is high treason of the persons involved and any other person facilitating that process,” he said.

The government earlier warned that NASA leaders will be punished if they carry out the audacious plan.

Muigai said NASA will be violating Article 3(2) of the constitution, obligating everyone to uphold and respect it.

“Any attempt to establish a government otherwise than in the compliance with this constitution is unlawful,” says Subsection 2.

“The law as clear as day and night,” Muigai said, adding that anyone violating it will be committing an offence