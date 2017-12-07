We Will Arrest And Hang Raila If He Is Sworn As President- AG Githu Muigai

The action of having a parallel government amounts to treason and is punishable by death, Attorney General Githu Muigai has warned.
Muigai said this concerning the planned swearing-in of Opposition leader Raila Odinga which has been set for Jamhuri Day.
“The punishment of committing treason is death. The swearing-in of any person not declared by IEBC, and who did not win the election, is unacceptable,” he told the press on Thursday.
Githu further noted that if an inauguration is not by Chief Justice David Maraga, it is null, void and illegal
“The criminal law of the Republic of Kenya stipulates that this sort of process is high treason. It is high treason of the persons involved and any other person facilitating that process,” he said.
The government earlier warned that NASA leaders will be punished if they carry out the audacious plan.
Muigai said NASA will be violating Article 3(2) of the constitution, obligating everyone to uphold and respect it.
“Any attempt to establish a government otherwise than in the compliance with this constitution is unlawful,” says Subsection 2.
“The law as clear as day and night,” Muigai said, adding that anyone violating it will be committing an offence
Comments
Mlevi_Kamwana says
We have already crossed that path and reached the point of no return. No more stolen elections, no more exra-judicial killings, no more vifarangas.
Raila will be sworn in whether you like it or not.
Anonymous says
Hizo ni zako sisi kama NASA tuko nyuma ya RAO katiba badaye.
PROVERBS 6: 16-19. says
man you are a mistake in the whole of Kenya to the extent of passing abyss bills in favour of fraudsters. Any the fraudster of only 3.5 million is your president.
cos of the jungle bills passed through your craftiness – it’s your desire to hung: do you thing it’s right! Honourable Raila is the President of the People Republic of Kenya and it’s time you should accept it as much as you dislike to hear the truth.
Laws are made for the common good for all citizens of Kenya and not for fraudsters: that’s why you are always the disease of Kenya with your fraudsters.
Anonymous says
Arrest and hang Raila if that is your wish and your cousin’s intention, but what about the day after that? Kenyans will run you out of the country. Don’t wish Raila what you wouldn’t wish yourself. We are tired of stolen elections and ruling us by force. Kenyans are not stupid not to know who won the August 8 elections, even you know it yourself! After all, Raila is not the first Luo to be killed by your government, you have killed many of them. As attorney general, you have watched the parliament amending the constitution when the election is midstream to rig your cousin in and you never saw anything wrong with that! Now you suddenly remember that there is what you call constitution to use against Raila when it suits your interest. Death is inevitable to everybody, whether by hanging, bullet, using Mungiki, or natural. According to the constitution, life is sacrosanct to everybody; I wish you would have talked about the ones who have met bullets at the hands of your policemen and Jubilee but you chose to be silent, only when Raila is involved then you show your righteous indignation . Remember the story of Herman in the Bible, he prepared a hang rope for Mordecai, but he ended up being hanged with it in the gallows; be careful what you wish for somebody else. Kenya belong to many people, not for the 2 tribes only! It seems you are ready to hang him, but he is our hero. Just make sure you hand the body back to the family so that a mouseleoum can be built for him in Kisumu. 80% of Kenyans wants Raila. I know you are threatened by the crowd, and they can turn against you too. We look forward to a clean Kenya without tribalism, favoratism and cousinism. Mungai, we know you are Uhuru Muigai’s cousin and and may be you were appointed on qualification basis, but there other people in the government with qualified relatives too. Don’t kill Raila for Uhuru. His family has suffered enough in the hands of your cousin’s family, besides, Kenyans can see through your underhanded prism. You are only good as amicus curie to defend election theft. As attorney general, I wish you would advocate and aspire to be remembered for instituting good laws and mechanisms to prevent election theft rather than pontificating on Hanging Raila. He will be sworn in by the people of Kenya on Dec.12, be ready with the rope and the gurney. He is no different from the long lines of coffins laid at city mortuary, killed by Jubilee police to be burried in Luoland the other day. Luo blood is cheap for a government with the enough bullets, besides Mungiki unleased on them. I think hanging Raila is a better alternative than toururing him in Nyayo chambers for 7 years. Some people from Central are gloating that they will never allow Raila to be a president, is he not a Kenyan! Once the your rope and gurney is ready, announce in the media the way you did today. An attorney general with such utterances ! You are drunk with power. Huguenot need to visit you!
elisha w\fula says
no mchezo hapa mpende mc pende its a must will not be lead with fraudsters even the bible is against it you think you will discourage i from vying it 2052 hamtujui
Anonymous says
Nasa will hang not only Uhuru Kenyatta and William Ruto but their mothers and wives.including their children begu baya.
Business mogul says
Mr. Attorney General we did not expect those words from you . In the first place you are nothing in so far as human life is concerned, you are completely drunk with power, Remember the total man and watch fool.